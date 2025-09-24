$41.380.00
Iran will continue to sell oil to China even if UN sanctions are imposed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 82 views

Iran has stated that it will continue to sell oil to China even if UN sanctions are reimposed through the snapback mechanism. Iranian Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad emphasized that new restrictions would not affect exports.

Iran will continue to sell oil to China even if UN sanctions are imposed

Iran has stated that oil sales to China will continue even if UN sanctions are reinstated through the snapback mechanism. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Iranian Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad stated on September 24 that Iranian oil sales to China would continue even if UN sanctions were reinstated through the so-called snapback mechanism. This comes amid attempts by Tehran and European states to reach an agreement to avoid sanctions.

When asked about oil sales to China after a possible reinstatement of sanctions, Paknejad replied: "They will continue, we have no problems." He also stressed that the snapback mechanism would not impose "new burdensome restrictions" on Iranian oil exports.

In recent years, we have faced such severe restrictions due to unfair and unilateral US sanctions, so in practice, UN sanctions will not change much in this situation.

- said the minister.

Recall

The final round of negotiations between European countries and Iran on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly did not bring breakthrough results. The chances of avoiding sanctions are minimal, as Iran has not fulfilled the terms of the 2015 nuclear deal.

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Reuters
United Nations
China
United States
Iran