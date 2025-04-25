Iran offered the US a "temporary" nuclear deal - Axios

$41.670.15
47.540.17
ukenru
russia, preliminarily, struck Kyiv with a North Korean ballistic missile, intelligence services are checking the details - Zelensky
April 24, 06:25 PM • 14367 views

russia, preliminarily, struck Kyiv with a North Korean ballistic missile, intelligence services are checking the details - Zelensky

Exclusive
April 24, 04:02 PM • 40458 views

The Ministry of Economy responded to whether changes are planned regarding the rules for booking employees

April 24, 12:42 PM • 52477 views

"Volodymyr, STOP!" Trump stated that he is not satisfied with Russian strikes on Kyiv

April 24, 11:00 AM • 70070 views

European diplomats react to massive Russian attack on Kyiv on April 24

April 23, 05:58 PM • 164908 views

Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about

April 23, 03:00 PM • 181016 views

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

April 23, 02:18 PM • 255237 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive
April 23, 01:00 PM • 111128 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
April 23, 12:40 PM • 201492 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive
April 23, 12:29 PM • 62404 views

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+14°
1.2m/s
76%
745 mm
Popular news

India to cancel ceasefire agreement with Pakistan - media

April 24, 04:35 PM • 8948 views

The Mejlis made a statement regarding the inadmissibility of recognizing Crimea as Russian

April 24, 04:40 PM • 9076 views

In Kyiv, a passenger fell under a train at the "Khreshchatyk" metro station: train traffic is limited

April 24, 05:47 PM • 10106 views

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and diplomatic missions of Ukraine around the world will lower national flags as a sign of mourning for the victims of the Russian attack on Kyiv

April 24, 05:49 PM • 7968 views

Strike on Kostyantynivka: 12-year-old girl died fleeing to shelter

April 24, 06:34 PM • 11578 views
Publications

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 87356 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 255237 views

There is only one way out - Zyma "to the exit," or why the chief lawyer of the NBU should leave his post

April 23, 01:44 PM • 147857 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"
Exclusive

April 23, 12:40 PM • 201492 views

Seize the land - destroy science: why NAAS lands cannot be transferred to the State Property Fund

April 23, 11:46 AM • 151925 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Vitali Klitschko

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ruslan Kravchenko

Pete Hegseth

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

France

Kherson Oblast

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

April 24, 03:17 PM • 22743 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

April 24, 02:13 PM • 31277 views

Jason Biggs took control of his health: in the fight against bad habits, the star of "American Pie" has changed a lot

April 24, 08:47 AM • 64013 views

Director of the movie "I Know What You Did Last Summer" wanted to bring Gellar back

April 24, 06:58 AM • 94200 views

Shakespeare's marriage may have been happier than previously thought - new research

April 23, 03:29 PM • 59130 views
Actual

Instagram

Sukhoi Su-30

Leopard 2

Facebook

The Washington Post

Iran offered the US a "temporary" nuclear deal - Axios

Kyiv • UNN

 • 164 views

Iran has offered the US to consider a temporary nuclear deal. On Saturday, the parties will hold the first round of "technical negotiations" in Oman.

Iran offered the US a "temporary" nuclear deal - Axios

Iran offers the US to approve a "temporary" nuclear agreement. This was reported by Axios, citing "two sources familiar with the matter," UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi informed US Special Representative for the Middle East Steve Witkoff during negotiations in Rome that the conclusion of a final nuclear agreement within the 60-day term proposed by President Trump may not be realistic.

Witkoff told Araghchi that he does not want to discuss an interim agreement at this time. Instead, he wants to focus on reaching a comprehensive agreement within 60 days.  If both parties believe that more time will be needed as this deadline approaches, they may reconsider the idea of an interim agreement

- writes the publication.

It is also indicated that the US and Iran will hold the first round of "technical negotiations" in Oman on Saturday. This will be the first time the parties will discuss the actual restrictions that the US wants to impose on Iran's nuclear program.

Recall

A few days ago, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi made a statement about negotiations with the United States of America regarding the so-called "nuclear agreement."  According to him, an agreement can be achievable if the Trump administration does not make "unrealistic demands."

Putin signed the law on the ratification of the strategic partnership treaty with Iran21.04.25, 16:14 • 4186 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Steve Witkoff
United States
Iran
Brent
$66.81
Bitcoin
$93,905.60
S&P 500
$5,478.30
Tesla
$256.60
Газ TTF
$33.57
Золото
$3,368.55
Ethereum
$1,774.09