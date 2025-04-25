Iran offered the US a "temporary" nuclear deal - Axios

Iran offers the US to approve a "temporary" nuclear agreement. This was reported by Axios, citing "two sources familiar with the matter," UNN reports.

It is noted that Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi informed US Special Representative for the Middle East Steve Witkoff during negotiations in Rome that the conclusion of a final nuclear agreement within the 60-day term proposed by President Trump may not be realistic.

Witkoff told Araghchi that he does not want to discuss an interim agreement at this time. Instead, he wants to focus on reaching a comprehensive agreement within 60 days. If both parties believe that more time will be needed as this deadline approaches, they may reconsider the idea of an interim agreement - writes the publication.

It is also indicated that the US and Iran will hold the first round of "technical negotiations" in Oman on Saturday. This will be the first time the parties will discuss the actual restrictions that the US wants to impose on Iran's nuclear program.

A few days ago, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi made a statement about negotiations with the United States of America regarding the so-called "nuclear agreement." According to him, an agreement can be achievable if the Trump administration does not make "unrealistic demands."

