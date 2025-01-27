ukenru
02:39 PM • 62059 views

Exclusive
11:57 AM • 86537 views

Exclusive
February 28, 09:54 AM • 105808 views

Exclusive
February 28, 09:29 AM • 108890 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 128433 views

February 28, 08:41 AM • 103226 views

February 28, 06:23 AM • 133121 views

February 27, 10:22 PM • 103697 views

February 27, 05:54 PM • 113391 views

Exclusive
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116962 views

Popular news
Iran has purchased Russian-made Su-35 fighters - IRGC commander

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28882 views

A senior IRGC commander confirms Iran's purchase of Su-35 fighters from Russia. The number of purchased aircraft and delivery dates were not disclosed.

Iran has purchased Russian-made Su-35 fighter jets, a senior commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said on Monday, amid Western concerns about growing military cooperation between Tehran and Moscow, Reuters reports, UNN writes.

Details

This is the first time that an Iranian official has confirmed the purchase of Su-35 aircraft. However, Ali Shadmani, quoted by the Student News Network, did not specify how many planes were purchased and whether they have already been delivered to Iran.

"Whenever necessary, we make military purchases to strengthen our air, land and naval forces... The production of military equipment has also accelerated," said Deputy Coordinator of the Central Headquarters Khatam al-Anbia (headquarters of the Joint Combatant Command of the Iranian Armed Forces, subordinated directly to the General Staff).

"If the enemy acts foolishly, it will taste the bitter taste of our missiles, and none of its interests in the occupied territories will remain safe," Shadmani warned, according to the publication, "referring to Iran's main rival in the region, Israel.

In November 2023, the Iranian news agency Tasnim reported that Tehran had finalized agreements to purchase Russian fighter jets.

Earlier this month, Iran and Russia signed a comprehensive strategic partnership, which did not mention arms sales, but said that the two sides would develop their "military-technical cooperation.

Iran's air force has only a few dozen strike aircraft, including Russian planes and outdated American models purchased before the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
israelIsrael
iranIran

