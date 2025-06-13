Iran confirms death of General Esmail Ghaani, commander of the Quds Force - NYT

$41.490.02
48.080.63
ukenru
Five mini-series that keep you in suspense until the finale: what to watch this weekend
03:24 PM • 24838 views
Five mini-series that keep you in suspense until the finale: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
03:04 PM • 31239 views
G7 Summit in Canada: What can Ukraine expect
Exclusive
02:34 PM • 31873 views
All modernizations and replacement of components for military and aviation equipment undergo state certification and approval - representative of Ukroboronprom
11:58 AM • 41016 views
The EU has agreed to extend temporary protection for refugees from Ukraine until March 2027
June 13, 09:49 AM • 62427 views
MFA issued recommendations for Ukrainians due to the escalation in the Middle East: it advises not to travel to Israel, Iran and a number of countries
Exclusive
June 13, 08:47 AM • 72821 views
Financial literacy for children: how to form a healthy attitude to money from an early age
June 12, 05:14 PM • 93626 views
Trump said he was disappointed with Ukraine and Russia, as a deal could have been reached
June 12, 04:35 PM • 231434 views
Market in freeze: how government intervention in marketing almost stopped the pharmaceutical industry
June 12, 04:12 PM • 171024 views
"Cogs" of war: how old technology ensures the country's defense capability while the legislative system is stalling
June 12, 04:05 PM • 84118 views
Ukrainian units in Sumy region are gradually pushing back the occupier - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
4m/s
77%
751mm
Popular news
Day of the first liberation of Mariupol: how the city lives in the new occupation June 13, 07:59 AM • 144569 views
"Poroshenko finally surrendered to the Office to avoid being imprisoned"June 13, 08:19 AM • 129957 views
"Spaceballs 2" will feature the son of the star of the original 1987 filmJune 13, 08:23 AM • 77425 views
Kuzminykh continues to lobby the interests of pharmaceutical plants: manipulations under the guise of caring for patientsJune 13, 08:36 AM • 119708 views
Russian rapper Timati has been notified of suspicion - SBUJune 13, 09:19 AM • 109753 views
Publications
Scandals in ARMA prove that changes need to start with an audit and dismissal of management12:08 PM • 50128 views
Kuzminykh continues to lobby the interests of pharmaceutical plants: manipulations under the guise of caring for patientsJune 13, 08:36 AM • 121010 views
"Poroshenko finally surrendered to the Office to avoid being imprisoned"June 13, 08:19 AM • 131282 views
Day of the first liberation of Mariupol: how the city lives in the new occupation June 13, 07:59 AM • 145860 views
Market in freeze: how government intervention in marketing almost stopped the pharmaceutical industryJune 12, 04:35 PM • 231434 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Boris Pistorius
Kaya Kallas
Mark Zuckerberg
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv
Germany
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five mini-series that keep you in suspense until the finale: what to watch this weekend03:24 PM • 24838 views
James Gunn revealed that the script for the new Wonder Woman movie is "being written right now"02:16 PM • 21059 views
"Spaceballs 2" will feature the son of the star of the original 1987 filmJune 13, 08:23 AM • 78403 views
Scientists have found the missing link between giant tyrannosaurs and their smaller ancestorsJune 12, 05:17 PM • 64943 views
Director of "Nosferatu" will film Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" for Warner BrosJune 12, 09:57 AM • 130581 views
Actual
YouTube
Spotify
ChatGPT
Facebook
Instagram

Iran confirms death of General Esmail Ghaani, commander of the Quds Force - NYT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 144 views

Two Iranian officials announced the elimination of General Esmail Ghaani, commander of the Quds Force. He was responsible for the country's activities in the Middle East and replaced Qassem Soleimani.

Iran confirms death of General Esmail Ghaani, commander of the Quds Force - NYT

Two high-ranking Iranian government officials reported the death of General Esmail Ghaani, commander of the elite Quds Force, who played a key role in implementing Iran's foreign policy in the Middle East. This was reported by the NYT, citing sources in the Iranian government, reports UNN.

Two high-ranking Iranian government officials announced the "assassination of General Esmail Ghaani, commander of the Quds Force," responsible for the country's proxies in the Middle East. General Ghaani replaced Major General Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in a US airstrike in 2020."

Context

On the night of Friday, June 13, the Israeli Air Force struck Iran. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz declared a state of emergency throughout the country.

Later, Israel confirmed the attack on Iran's nuclear facilities. It was noted that dozens of Israeli aircraft "completed the first stage," which included strikes on dozens of military targets, including nuclear ones, in various regions of Iran.

According to reports, Israel's military operation against Iran's nuclear infrastructure and the leadership of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has been prepared in secrecy for more than eight months. It may take several weeks.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

News of the World
Israel
Qasem Soleimani
The New York Times
Iran
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9