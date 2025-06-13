Iran confirms death of General Esmail Ghaani, commander of the Quds Force - NYT

Two high-ranking Iranian government officials reported the death of General Esmail Ghaani, commander of the elite Quds Force, who played a key role in implementing Iran's foreign policy in the Middle East. This was reported by the NYT, citing sources in the Iranian government, reports UNN.

Two high-ranking Iranian government officials announced the "assassination of General Esmail Ghaani, commander of the Quds Force," responsible for the country's proxies in the Middle East. General Ghaani replaced Major General Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in a US airstrike in 2020."

Context

On the night of Friday, June 13, the Israeli Air Force struck Iran. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz declared a state of emergency throughout the country.

Later, Israel confirmed the attack on Iran's nuclear facilities. It was noted that dozens of Israeli aircraft "completed the first stage," which included strikes on dozens of military targets, including nuclear ones, in various regions of Iran.

According to reports, Israel's military operation against Iran's nuclear infrastructure and the leadership of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has been prepared in secrecy for more than eight months. It may take several weeks.