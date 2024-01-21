Iran announces launch of Soraya satellite into space

On Saturday, January 20, Iranian authorities launched the Soraya satellite, owned by the Iranian Space Institute, into space. According to IRNA, reports UNN.

Details

For the first time, Iran has successfully launched a satellite into an orbit over 500 km high.

Minister of Communications and Information Technology Isa Zarepur said that the Gayem-100 rocket is capable of carrying up to 100 kg.

According to him, during its third test launch, Gayom-100 placed a research satellite of approximately 50 kg into a 750 km orbit.

The minister added that Soraya is the 10th satellite to be launched into space under the administration of Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi.

SpaceX rocket launches Axiom Space mission to deliver four astronauts to the International Space Station