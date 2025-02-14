iPhone 17 Pro will receive a new rectangular camera panel with a unique layout: what is known about the new product

The next-generation iPhone 17 Pro from Apple will have three rear cameras arranged in the usual triangular shape, but the cameras will be placed in a completely new rectangular camera panel with rounded corners. This is reported by Mac Rumors, citing the Front Page Tech YouTube channel, UNN reports.

Details

In the video, Front Page Tech host John Prosser said that the camera panel will be significantly larger than many previous concepts circulating on the Internet have shown. The camera lenses are located on the left side of the panel, while the LED flash, rear microphone, and LiDAR scanner are located vertically on the right side.

Prosser said that the iPhone 17 Pro has a two-tone finish, with the camera panel appearing darker than the rest of the back.

It is unclear whether this alleged design change has any advantages or is intended solely for aesthetics.

The redesigned camera array will presumably extend to the iPhone 17 Pro Max, but Prosser did not confirm this. The ultra-thin "iPhone 17 Air" is also rumored to have a rear camera panel, but with only one camera. It's unclear if the camera bar will extend to the lowest-end iPhone 17 model, but it seems likely for consistency's sake.

Google's Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro also have a rear camera panel, but the lenses are arranged horizontally, not triangularly.

AddendumAddendum

Prosser has been a well-known tech YouTuber for over a decade. Like most sources, he has a mixed track record with Apple rumors, with some hits and some misses. In 2020, he was the first source to reveal the AirTag design many months before it was announced. He also shared many accurate details about the iPad mini 6 months before the device was announced. On the other hand, he and others were wrong about the flat edges of the Apple Watch Series 7, although Apple may have been testing such a design.

Prosser recently announced that iOS 19 will introduce a revamped Camera app with a design similar to visionOS, including translucent menus and buttons.

Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 17 series in September, and additional design-related rumors are likely to emerge before then.

