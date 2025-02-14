iPhone 17 Pro will receive a new rectangular camera panel with a unique layout: what is known about the new product

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 7894 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 51319 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 75248 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 106352 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 76642 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 117787 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101128 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113065 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116708 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 153596 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 110343 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 89450 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 56879 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 86313 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 46248 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 106352 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 117787 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 153596 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 144227 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 176563 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 46248 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 86313 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134371 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136272 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164513 views
iPhone 17 Pro will receive a new rectangular camera panel with a unique layout: what is known about the new product

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28977 views

Apple plans to redesign the cameras in the iPhone 17 Pro, placing them in a new rectangular panel with rounded corners. The cameras will be arranged in a triangle on the left, and the flash, microphone, and LiDAR will be vertically on the right.

The next-generation iPhone 17 Pro from Apple will have three rear cameras arranged in the usual triangular shape, but the cameras will be placed in a completely new rectangular camera panel with rounded corners. This is reported by Mac Rumors, citing the Front Page Tech YouTube channel, UNN reports.

Details

In the video, Front Page Tech host John Prosser said that the camera panel will be significantly larger than many previous concepts circulating on the Internet have shown. The camera lenses are located on the left side of the panel, while the LED flash, rear microphone, and LiDAR scanner are located vertically on the right side.

Prosser said that the iPhone 17 Pro has a two-tone finish, with the camera panel appearing darker than the rest of the back.

It is unclear whether this alleged design change has any advantages or is intended solely for aesthetics.

The redesigned camera array will presumably extend to the iPhone 17 Pro Max, but Prosser did not confirm this. The ultra-thin "iPhone 17 Air" is also rumored to have a rear camera panel, but with only one camera. It's unclear if the camera bar will extend to the lowest-end iPhone 17 model, but it seems likely for consistency's sake.

Google's Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro also have a rear camera panel, but the lenses are arranged horizontally, not triangularly.

AddendumAddendum

Prosser has been a well-known tech YouTuber for over a decade. Like most sources, he has a mixed track record with Apple rumors, with some hits and some misses. In 2020, he was the first source to reveal the AirTag design many months before it was announced. He also shared many accurate details about the iPad mini 6 months before the device was announced. On the other hand, he and others were wrong about the flat edges of the Apple Watch Series 7, although Apple may have been testing such a design.

Prosser recently announced that iOS 19 will introduce a revamped Camera app with a design similar to visionOS, including translucent menus and buttons.

Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 17 series in September, and additional design-related rumors are likely to emerge before then.

Apple returns to advertising on X after more than a year of boycott13.02.25, 19:53 • 31258 views

Olga Rozgon

News of the WorldTechnologies
apple-incApple Inc.
googleGoogle

Contact us about advertising