12:07 PM • 3586 views
Cherkasy region fully powered, but emergency blackouts continue in 7 regions and Kyiv - Ministry of Energy
10:53 AM • 15452 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: where to watch the Iceland vs. Ukraine match, who is the favoritePhotoVideo
09:44 AM • 21723 views
Which European countries have spotted suspicious drones in their airspace: will they be shot down?
09:08 AM • 14778 views
Not Trump: Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado received the 2025 Nobel Peace PrizePhoto
07:24 AM • 16776 views
405 out of 465 Russian drones and 15 out of 32 missiles, including a "Kinzhal", neutralized over Ukraine overnight
October 10, 03:50 AM • 17289 views
US Senate approves 2026 defense budget: Ukraine to receive $500 million in aid – Media
October 10, 12:08 AM • 25344 views
Russians massively attacked Ukraine's energy infrastructure - Ministry of Energy
October 9, 07:48 PM • 45133 views
Russia and Ukraine will soon sit down at the negotiating table - Trump
October 9, 05:32 PM • 35686 views
Restoration of external power supply to Zaporizhzhia NPP has begun - IAEA
October 9, 02:03 PM • 42258 views
180.8 sq km of Donetsk region liberated: Syrskyi on the progress of the Dobropillia counteroffensive
Publications
Exclusives
"Invincible Valor": Veterans in Myronivka to set a Ukrainian record in adaptive strongman

Kyiv • UNN

 • 544 views

On October 19, inclusive strongman competitions "Invincible Valor" will be held in Myronivka, where eight veterans will attempt to pull two buses with a total weight of over 36 tons to set a national record. The event is organized with the support of the NGO "Strongman Federation of Ukraine" and MHP with the aim of reintegrating military personnel through sports.

"Invincible Valor": Veterans in Myronivka to set a Ukrainian record in adaptive strongman

On October 19, Myronivka (Kyiv region) will host the inclusive strongman competition "Zvytyaha Neskorenykh" (Victory of the Unconquered) — an event that will unite military personnel, veterans, and everyone who proves daily that strength lies in an indomitable spirit, UNN reports.

A key element of the competition will be the establishment of a national record of Ukraine in invastrong. Eight veteran athletes will attempt to pull two buses with passengers — the total weight will exceed 36 tons. The record will be recorded by representatives of the National Register of Records of Ukraine.

The competition will be held with the support of the NGO "Strongman Federation of Ukraine" as part of the reintegration program for military personnel and veterans "MHP Poruch", implemented by MHP company together with the Charitable Foundation "MHP-Hromadi".

Participants will demonstrate endurance in four disciplines: bench press, air bike, rowing machine, and kettlebell snatch. Other activities are also planned for guests: master classes, training for children, and meeting veterans who are on the path to recovery through sports.

"Sport is the best method of adaptation and rehabilitation for veterans. During training, tension disappears, thoughts focus on body work, and gradually inner peace appears," says Yaroslav Hulenko, a veteran, coach of the MZVKK sports hall.

Such events are part of a broader company initiative aimed at supporting military personnel and veterans, developing adaptive sports, and creating barrier-free opportunities in communities.

"We are convinced that sport is a powerful driver of reintegration. It helps veterans restore physical and emotional health, find a community and motivation to move forward. "Zvytyaha Neskorenykh" is an example of how, through the joint efforts of business, communities and sports organizations, a space for recovery and strength can be created," note the Charitable Foundation "MHP-Hromadi".

The competition is designed to draw attention to the development of adaptive sports in communities and show how physical activity helps veterans restore health, confidence, and a sense of community, and becomes a driver of change in society.

We invite everyone to join, support the participants, and feel the spirit of true Victory.

When: October 19

Where: Myronivka

Participant registration is open until October 12 at the link:

Category "Veterans": https://forms.gle/AfkK1cF7MnerTsg96

Category "Military": https://forms.gle/i7UR4LdiWqKhbSgk6 

Lilia Podolyak

Society
Kyiv Oblast
charity
Myronivka
PrJSC MHP