"Invincible Valor": Veterans in Myronivka to set a Ukrainian record in adaptive strongman

On October 19, Myronivka (Kyiv region) will host the inclusive strongman competition "Zvytyaha Neskorenykh" (Victory of the Unconquered) — an event that will unite military personnel, veterans, and everyone who proves daily that strength lies in an indomitable spirit, UNN reports.

A key element of the competition will be the establishment of a national record of Ukraine in invastrong. Eight veteran athletes will attempt to pull two buses with passengers — the total weight will exceed 36 tons. The record will be recorded by representatives of the National Register of Records of Ukraine.

The competition will be held with the support of the NGO "Strongman Federation of Ukraine" as part of the reintegration program for military personnel and veterans "MHP Poruch", implemented by MHP company together with the Charitable Foundation "MHP-Hromadi".

Participants will demonstrate endurance in four disciplines: bench press, air bike, rowing machine, and kettlebell snatch. Other activities are also planned for guests: master classes, training for children, and meeting veterans who are on the path to recovery through sports.

"Sport is the best method of adaptation and rehabilitation for veterans. During training, tension disappears, thoughts focus on body work, and gradually inner peace appears," says Yaroslav Hulenko, a veteran, coach of the MZVKK sports hall.

Such events are part of a broader company initiative aimed at supporting military personnel and veterans, developing adaptive sports, and creating barrier-free opportunities in communities.

"We are convinced that sport is a powerful driver of reintegration. It helps veterans restore physical and emotional health, find a community and motivation to move forward. "Zvytyaha Neskorenykh" is an example of how, through the joint efforts of business, communities and sports organizations, a space for recovery and strength can be created," note the Charitable Foundation "MHP-Hromadi".

The competition is designed to draw attention to the development of adaptive sports in communities and show how physical activity helps veterans restore health, confidence, and a sense of community, and becomes a driver of change in society.

We invite everyone to join, support the participants, and feel the spirit of true Victory.

When: October 19

Where: Myronivka

Participant registration is open until October 12 at the link:

Category "Veterans": https://forms.gle/AfkK1cF7MnerTsg96

Category "Military": https://forms.gle/i7UR4LdiWqKhbSgk6