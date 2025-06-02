Investments in the Ukrainian defense industry and gas purchase for Ukraine: Zelenskyy met with the Prime Minister of Norway

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre to discuss continued support for Ukraine, including strengthening air defense and direct investment in the Ukrainian defense industry, as well as the importance of increasing pressure on Russia, UNN reports with reference to the Office of the President.

The Head of State spoke about the progress of negotiations in Istanbul and stressed that their result should have prospects. The President reiterated that he is ready to meet at the highest level to discuss the most important issues in person.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Jonas Gahr Støre also exchanged views on possible venues for the next meeting with the Russian side.

Special attention was paid to the need to strengthen sanctions against Russia. The President of Ukraine and the Prime Minister of Norway share the same vision that they will be most effective if coordinated between the United States, Europe and other countries.

Other important topics of the meeting included defense assistance to Ukraine. The President informed about key needs, in particular the need to strengthen air defense.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Jonas Gahr Støre discussed the possibility of purchasing an additional air defense system for Ukraine with the support of the Nordic countries.

The leaders paid special attention to direct investments in the Ukrainian defense industry, primarily in drone production. The Prime Minister stressed that Norway is already part of the drone coalition and is ready to do more.

In addition, the meeting discussed the purchase of gas for Ukraine. The parties discussed various options.

The President noted that Ukraine appreciates Norway's support, in particular security and defense cooperation and coordination of efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace.

