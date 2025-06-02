$41.530.00
Zelenskyy and Nausėda discussed sanctions and the reconstruction of Ukraine

 170 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Gitanas Nausėda in Vilnius. They discussed sanctions pressure on Russia, European integration, and the reconstruction of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy and Nausėda discussed sanctions and the reconstruction of Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with President of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda in Vilnius. They discussed sanctions pressure, European integration and the reconstruction of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The head of the Ukrainian state told Nausėda about the second round of negotiations, which took place today in Istanbul.

Until there are any meaningful signals from Russia to end the war, it is important to strengthen our defense, especially to invest in Ukrainian production. This is the basis of peace negotiations. Thank you, Gitanas and the Lithuanian people, for sharing this opinion 

- Zelenskyy said.

According to him, they also discussed sanctions pressure, European integration and the reconstruction of Ukraine.

We coordinated our diplomatic steps. Thank you for the invitation to the summit and for all the support provided - the President summarized.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
Gitanas Nausėda
Lithuania
Istanbul
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
