Investigation into Ministry of Justice procurement case completed - damages amounted to over UAH 19.5 million

$43.100.11
50.870.16
ukenru
Exclusive
04:02 PM • 13717 views
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advicePhoto
Exclusive
03:45 PM • 15090 views
The world on the brink of World War III: what role does Ukraine play in the war in the Middle East?
03:00 PM • 14032 views
Ukraine strengthens consular support for citizens in the Middle East, no information about dead or injured - MFA
02:18 PM • 15578 views
Ukraine discusses with the EU changes in legislation regarding the possibility of confiscating oil from tankers of Russia's "shadow fleet"
02:03 PM • 17351 views
There is an appeal, we will respond - Zelenskyy on the evacuation of Ukrainians from the Middle East
01:36 PM • 12666 views
Current road repairs have begun in Ukraine - road workers clarified how pothole elimination is progressing and why it is not widespreadPhoto
Exclusive
01:33 PM • 13762 views
Oil prices are rising due to the war in Iran - what will happen to fuel for Ukrainians
Exclusive
March 2, 12:02 PM • 15418 views
"I am shocked by how the West is building air defense" - expert explained how Ukraine can help partners close the sky in the Middle East
Exclusive
March 2, 11:19 AM • 29694 views
Investors are under constant tension: MP spoke about problems with the investment climate in Ukraine
March 2, 11:00 AM • 16717 views
Ukraine-US-Russia meeting was planned in Abu Dhabi on March 5-6, we cannot yet confirm that it will be there - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
3.2m/s
71%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
The owner of an energy company and three officials have been notified of suspicion of embezzling almost UAH 68 millionPhotoMarch 2, 09:00 AM • 26806 views
Stories they try to hide: what former patients of the scandalous Odrex clinic complain aboutPhotoMarch 2, 11:52 AM • 28640 views
Did Zendaya and Tom Holland really get married? Law Roach revealed all the cardsMarch 2, 12:03 PM • 14261 views
Olha Sumska touchingly congratulated her daughter on her 24th birthdayVideo01:09 PM • 12684 views
Sowing calendar for March - main tips for a successful harvestPhoto01:28 PM • 21216 views
Publications
"Blood Moon" - the first major astronomical event of 2026Photo05:58 PM • 1604 views
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advicePhoto
Exclusive
04:02 PM • 13716 views
Sowing calendar for March - main tips for a successful harvestPhoto01:28 PM • 21325 views
Stories they try to hide: what former patients of the scandalous Odrex clinic complain aboutPhotoMarch 2, 11:52 AM • 28746 views
Investors are under constant tension: MP spoke about problems with the investment climate in Ukraine
Exclusive
March 2, 11:19 AM • 29694 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ali Khamenei
Andriy Sybiha
Mykhailo Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Israel
United Arab Emirates
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Hayat presented the first single "Motive" from the mini-album "Triptych" about the warVideo03:14 PM • 5928 views
Olha Sumska touchingly congratulated her daughter on her 24th birthdayVideo01:09 PM • 12738 views
Did Zendaya and Tom Holland really get married? Law Roach revealed all the cardsMarch 2, 12:03 PM • 14312 views
Spring 2026 - Ukraine prepares music concerts, festivals, and exhibitionsPhotoFebruary 28, 09:42 AM • 75999 views
From TV series to Manhattan streets: John F. Kennedy Jr.'s style is back in fashionPhotoFebruary 27, 06:52 PM • 73571 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Airbus A380
Starlink

Investigation into Ministry of Justice procurement case completed - damages amounted to over UAH 19.5 million

Kyiv • UNN

 • 406 views

NABU and SAPO have completed the investigation into the case of embezzlement of UAH 19.5 million from the Ministry of Justice. Among the suspects are the former State Secretary of the Ministry and representatives of the LLC.

Investigation into Ministry of Justice procurement case completed - damages amounted to over UAH 19.5 million

NABU and SAP have completed the pre-trial investigation into the alleged embezzlement of state funds during procurement by the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the official Telegram channel of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau.

Details

According to the investigation, among the suspects are a former State Secretary of the Ministry of Justice, two former heads of structural units of the ministry (head and deputy head of departments), as well as the beneficial owner and two heads of a limited liability company.

According to the investigation, the beneficial owner of the LLC allegedly developed a plan according to which officials of the Ministry of Justice organized amendments to the budget for 2021. This, according to law enforcement officers, allowed for the procurement of services for the modernization of the hardware and software complex and multifunctional devices.

Further, to form an inflated expected procurement cost, requests for commercial proposals were sent to the LLC and pre-determined companies, and, as stated, "necessary" responses were received.

To create the appearance of competition, the scheme participants ensured the formal participation in the tenders of another enterprise, whose tender offer was deemed less commercially attractive than that of the controlled LLC, NABU and SAP note.

As a result, according to the investigation, the Ministry of Justice purchased services for the modernization of the hardware and software complex and 1285 multifunctional devices at an inflated cost. The state budget suffered losses of over UAH 19.5 million, which, according to the investigation, the participants in the scheme appropriated.

Law enforcement officers also claim that to launder part of the funds (approximately UAH 10 million), they were transferred to the accounts of business entities with signs of fictitiousness.

Recall

In February, it became known that SAP and NABU uncovered a new scheme of embezzlement of state funds in the Ministry of Justice. The state lost over 8.9 million hryvnias on the procurement of 1285 multifunctional devices.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Technology
State budget
Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office
Ministry of Justice of Ukraine
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Ukraine