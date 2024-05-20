Investigation in Hrynkevych's case on $500,000 bribe completed - SBI

The State Bureau of Investigation reported that it had completed an investigation into a Lviv businessman who tried to bribe one of the SBI's heads for $500,000, UNN reports.

According to the source of UNN, it is Igor Hrynkevych.

Details

"SBI employees have completed a pre-trial investigation into a Lviv businessman who offered USD 500,000 to one of the heads of the SBI's Main Investigation Department for assistance in returning the seized property and closing criminal proceedings against companies controlled by him, which are among the largest suppliers to the Ministry of Defense. Currently, the defense is familiarizing itself with the pre-trial investigation materials, after which it will be submitted to the court," the SBI said.

The Office of the Prosecutor General clarified that the pre-trial investigation against the citizen on the fact of providing an unlawful benefit to an official holding a responsible position (part 3 of Article 369 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) has been completed.

The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to 8 years with possible confiscation of property.

Case in point

According to the SBI, it has been established that the Lviv businessman, having learned about the initiation of criminal proceedings in 2023 by the Bureau's investigators on the fact of fraudulent purchases of clothing and underwear for the Armed Forces, decided to take extreme measures and "pay off" in advance to avoid criminal liability.

"After the bribe offer, the SBI official immediately reported it to his superiors. The businessman made an appointment with him at a restaurant, where he handed over a bag of cash. After that, he was immediately detained by the Bureau," the SBI said.

Hrynkevych case: SBI notifies Lviv businessman of suspicion for 1 billion UAH fraudulent transactions with clothing for the Armed Forces