Investigation in Hrynkevych's case on $500,000 bribe completed - SBI

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 73750 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 105658 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 148614 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 152799 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249364 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173876 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165169 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148289 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225359 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113041 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Investigation in Hrynkevych's case on $500,000 bribe completed - SBI

Investigation in Hrynkevych's case on $500,000 bribe completed - SBI

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14732 views

The State Bureau of Investigation reported that it had completed an investigation into a Lviv businessman who tried to bribe one of the SBI's heads for $500,000.

The State Bureau of Investigation reported that it had completed an investigation into a Lviv businessman who tried to bribe one of the SBI's heads for $500,000, UNN reports.

According to the source of UNN, it is Igor Hrynkevych.

Details

"SBI employees have completed a pre-trial investigation into a Lviv businessman who offered USD 500,000 to one of the heads of the SBI's Main Investigation Department for assistance in returning the seized property and closing criminal proceedings against companies controlled by him, which are among the largest suppliers to the Ministry of Defense. Currently, the defense is familiarizing itself with the pre-trial investigation materials, after which it will be submitted to the court," the SBI said.

The Office of the Prosecutor General clarified that the pre-trial investigation against the citizen on the fact of providing an unlawful benefit to an official holding a responsible position (part 3 of Article 369 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) has been completed.

The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to 8 years with possible confiscation of property.

Case in point

According to the SBI, it has been established that the Lviv businessman, having learned about the initiation of criminal proceedings in 2023 by the Bureau's investigators on the fact of fraudulent purchases of clothing and underwear for the Armed Forces, decided to take extreme measures and "pay off" in advance to avoid criminal liability.

"After the bribe offer, the SBI official immediately reported it to his superiors. The businessman made an appointment with him at a restaurant, where he handed over a bag of cash. After that, he was immediately detained by the Bureau," the SBI said.

Hrynkevych case: SBI notifies Lviv businessman of suspicion for 1 billion UAH fraudulent transactions with clothing for the Armed Forces17.01.24, 12:49 • 20850 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Crimes and emergencies
derzhavne-biuro-rozsliduvan-ukrainaState Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
lvivLviv

