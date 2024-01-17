Hrynkevych case: SBI notifies Lviv businessman of suspicion for 1 billion UAH fraudulent transactions with clothing for the Armed Forces

The State Bureau of Investigation reported on Wednesday that it had served suspicion notices to a Lviv businessman, one of the largest suppliers to the Ministry of Defense, and members of a criminal organization in the case of fraudulent transactions with clothing for the Armed Forces worth UAH 1 billion, UNN reports.

According to law enforcement sources of UNN, it is, in particular, about Ihor Hrynkevych and son.

Details

"SBI officers served a notice of suspicion to a Lviv businessman, one of the largest suppliers to the Ministry of Defense, and members of a criminal organization that caused almost a billion hryvnias in losses to the state budget of Ukraine. The Bureau exposed them on fraudulent purchases of clothing and underwear for the Armed Forces," the SBI said.

According to the SBI, it was established that the businessman created a criminal organization to misappropriate budget funds. "He entered into contracts with the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine for the supply of low-quality military clothing. In particular, the companies of the Lviv businessman signed 23 contracts for the supply of clothing to the Ministry of Defense for more than UAH 1.5 billion," the bureau said.

During the investigation, it was reportedly established that the defense contracts involved "enterprises controlled by the businessman that were previously engaged in construction and did not have adequate production, warehouse and other facilities for the manufacture and storage of material property for the needs of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

"According to the examinations, the state suffered damage worth more than UAH 934 million," the bureau said.

As indicated, five members of the criminal organization were served a notice of suspicion of creating and participating in a criminal organization and of seizing another's property by breach of trust (fraud) committed under martial law, in particularly large amounts, by a criminal organization (Part 5 of Article 190, Part 1.2 of Article 255 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

"The members of the criminal organization have been detained and the issue of choosing a preventive measure in the form of detention is currently being decided," the SBI said.

The sanctions of the articles provide for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to 12 years with confiscation of property.

The SBI investigators are establishing the full range of persons involved in the criminal offense, including information about officials of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Addendum

As noted in the SBI, on December 29, 2023, SBI officers detained a Lviv businessman while he was trying to bribe one of the heads of the SBI's Main Investigation Department. USD 500,000 was offered for assistance in returning property seized from companies under his control during the investigation of criminal proceedings. Ihor Hrynkevych had the status of a suspect in the criminal proceedings over the bribery attempt, the SBI reported.

He is currently in custody, the Bureau said.