Invaders reduced salaries at a municipal enterprise in Severodonetsk - RMA
Kyiv • UNN
Occupiers at a municipal enterprise in occupied Severodonetsk have halved the salaries of employees and are distributing subpoenas.
At an enterprise in Severodonetsk, Luhansk region, the invaders halved their salaries and distributed subpoenas, in Lysychansk, the Russians provoke the population by hitting drones, and the enemy launched an airstrike on the frontline hope. This is reported by the Luhansk RMA, writes UNN.
Details
The municipal enterprise, which is responsible for water supply in occupied Severodonetsk, was made a branch of Luhansk. The first consequences are a halving of wages. Men who want to quit are threatened with subpoenas.
It is also noted that in Lisichansk, the invaders organize provocations using attack drones. They hit residential buildings.
Local residents realized this after another recent terrorist attack by the Russians. Then a column of military equipment of the Russian army was moving nearby, which no one even tried to attack. The occupiers ' tasks were different.
Addition
"Every time our working group goes to frontline villages, we persuade the locals to leave. We tell everyone what kind of assistance we will provide during the evacuation. After the situation worsened, those interested began to appear. But most still remain in their homes mutilated by the enemy in Nevsky, Makeyevka, Novolyubovka. Yesterday they were brought bread and food packages provided by the Krasnorechensk community and volunteers," said the head of Luhansk region Artem Lysogor.
He also said that the Russians hit Kuzemovka, Stelmakhovka, Makeyevka and Nevsky 87 times during the day. 38 artillery attacks were carried out.three times Nevsky Prospekt was shelled from grads.
In the Kupyansky direction, the enemy attacked near Stelmakhovka. The invaders hit Nadezhda with two bombs. The situation there remains tense.
On Limanskoye, the enemy is concentrating its efforts near Grekovka, Makeyevka and Nevsky, where about 80 percent of all attacks took place. The aggressor also hit the Serebryansky forest with four cabs.
By storm actions, the invaders tried to oust our defenders from their positions in Belogorovka, on the Seversky sector of the front.
