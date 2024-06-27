Another plus of 1,260 invaders and 9 combat vehicles: the General Staff Updated data on enemy losses
Since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine, Russian troops have lost approximately 539,320 personnel and 8,042 tanks.
The losses of the Russian occupiers since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation in Ukraine have already reached about 539,320 people, 8,042 tanks and hundreds of units of military equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported .
Details
The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 27.06.24 approximately amounted to:
- personnel-about 539,320 (+1,260) people,
- tanks-8042 (+3) units,
- armored combat vehicles-15459 (+9) units,
- artillery systems - 14363 (+42) units,
- MLRS – 1108 (+0) units,
- air defense systems-868 (+5) units,
- aircraft-359 (+0) units,
- helicopters – 326 (+0) units,
- Operational-tactical UAV - 11459 (+24),
- cruise missiles ‒ 2324 (+0),
- ships ‒ boats - 28 (+0) units,
- submarines - 1 (+0) units,
- automobile equipment and tankers - 19468 (+61) units,
- special equipment-2420 (+11).
