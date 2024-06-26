Ukrainian Armed Forces hold 116 combat engagements in the frontline

Since the beginning of the day, 116 combat engagements took place in the frontline. The Russian aggressor is trying to use its superiority in manpower and air support. During the day, it fired one missile at the territory of Ukraine. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

In addition, there were 43 enemy air strikes - in particular, the occupiers dropped 57 UAVs. In addition, the invaders used 359 kamikaze drones and carried out more than 2,700 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements using various types of weapons.

In the Kharkiv sector, Russian terrorists stormed the positions of our troops 10 times with the support of aviation in the areas of Vovchansk, Lyptsi, Sotnytsia Kozachka and Hlyboke. Fighting is still ongoing in three locations in Vovchansk.

According to the information available at the moment, 40 units of occupants' weapons and military equipment were destroyed and damaged. Also, 30 enemy dugouts were destroyed.

The enemy attacked our positions eight times in the Kupyansk sector. Near the settlements of Stepova Novoselivka, Sinkivka, Stelmakhivka and Berestove, the Defense Forces repelled six offensives without success for the enemy. The situation is tense. Fighting continues near Sinkivka and Stepova Novoselivka.

In the Liman sector, Russian troops unsuccessfully attacked Ukrainian troops 18 times in the vicinity of six different localities over the day. Six firefights are currently ongoing. The enemy is concentrating its efforts near Makiivka and Nevske, where about 80 percent of all attacks took place.

The situation is tense in the Siversky sector. The enemy tried to force our defenders out of their positions in the areas of Bilohorivka, Spirne and Rozdolivka 11 times by assault. More than half of the clashes are still ongoing.

On the Kramatorsk direction, all attempts by the invaders to advance near Chasovyi Yar and Klishchiyivka failed.

In the Toretsk sector, where the occupants attacked nine times near Shumy, Toretsk, Dachne and Pivnichne, three combat engagements ended. Fighting continues in six other locations.

The enemy is intensifying its attacks on Ukrainian defenders in the Pokrovske sector. Here, during the day, the aggressor stepped up its efforts - a total of 37 assault and offensive actions were carried out. The Russian occupants are most active in the area of Ocheretyne, from where the enemy is trying to break into our combat formations in different directions. Ukrainian defenders have already repelled 29 attacks, and eight more combat engagements are ongoing, in particular near Yevhenivka and Novooleksandrivka. The occupants are losing manpower in the sector - our troops killed and wounded over 200 enemy servicemen today.

In the Kurakhove sector, there are eight unsuccessful combat engagements for the occupants at this time of day. The invaders tried to advance in the vicinity of Nevelske, Heorhiivka, Paraskoviivka and Kostiantynivka. The battle near Krasnohorivka continues. The situation is under control.

In other areas, there were no significant changes in the situation.

