Ukrainian Armed Forces hold 116 combat engagements in the frontline

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 76978 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 85549 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 105398 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 181333 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 226593 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 139519 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 366578 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181224 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149353 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197767 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 56061 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 63697 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 84333 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 69734 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 21810 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 76978 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 71456 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 85549 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 85932 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 105398 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 8842 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 11209 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 15462 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 36602 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 38271 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Ukrainian Armed Forces hold 116 combat engagements in the frontline

Kyiv • UNN

 • 56618 views

There were 116 combat engagements on the frontline as Russian forces attempted to exploit their superiority in manpower and air support with missiles, air strikes and kamikaze drones, while Ukrainian forces repelled numerous attacks in various parts of the frontline.

Ukrainian Armed Forces hold 116 combat engagements in the frontline

Since the beginning of the day, 116 combat engagements took place in the frontline. The Russian aggressor is trying to use its superiority in manpower and air support. During the day, it fired one missile at the territory of Ukraine. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

In addition, there were 43 enemy air strikes - in particular, the occupiers dropped 57 UAVs. In addition, the invaders used 359 kamikaze drones and carried out  more than 2,700 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements using various types of weapons.

In the Kharkiv sector, Russian terrorists stormed the positions of our troops 10 times with the support of aviation in the areas of Vovchansk, Lyptsi, Sotnytsia Kozachka and Hlyboke. Fighting is still ongoing in three locations in Vovchansk.

According to the information available at the moment, 40 units of occupants' weapons and military equipment were destroyed and damaged. Also, 30 enemy dugouts were destroyed.

The enemy attacked our positions eight times in the Kupyansk sector. Near the settlements of Stepova Novoselivka, Sinkivka, Stelmakhivka and Berestove, the Defense Forces repelled six offensives without success for the enemy. The situation is tense. Fighting continues near Sinkivka and Stepova Novoselivka.

In the Liman sector, Russian troops unsuccessfully attacked Ukrainian troops 18 times in the vicinity of six different localities over the day. Six firefights are currently ongoing. The enemy is concentrating its efforts near Makiivka and Nevske, where about 80 percent of all attacks took place.

The situation is tense in the Siversky sector. The enemy tried to force our defenders out of their positions in the areas of Bilohorivka, Spirne and Rozdolivka 11 times by assault. More than half of the clashes are still ongoing.

On the Kramatorsk direction, all attempts by the invaders to advance near Chasovyi Yar and Klishchiyivka failed.

In the Toretsk sector, where the occupants attacked nine times near Shumy, Toretsk, Dachne and Pivnichne, three combat engagements ended. Fighting continues in six other locations.

The enemy is intensifying its attacks on Ukrainian defenders in the Pokrovske sector.  Here, during the day, the aggressor stepped up its efforts - a total of 37 assault and offensive actions were carried out. The Russian occupants are most active in the area of Ocheretyne, from where the enemy is trying to break into our combat formations in different directions. Ukrainian defenders have already repelled 29 attacks, and eight more combat engagements are ongoing, in particular near Yevhenivka and Novooleksandrivka. The occupants are losing manpower in the sector - our troops killed and wounded over 200 enemy servicemen today.

In the Kurakhove sector, there are eight unsuccessful combat engagements for the occupants at this time of day. The invaders tried to advance in the vicinity of Nevelske, Heorhiivka, Paraskoviivka and Kostiantynivka. The battle near Krasnohorivka continues. The situation is under control.

In other areas, there were no significant changes in the situation.

General Staff on the situation at the front: enemy attacks near Chasovyi Yar, near Klishchiyivka - received a decent rebuff26.06.24, 16:53 • 21390 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War
