General Staff on the situation at the front: enemy attacks near Chasovyi Yar, near Klishchiyivka - received a decent rebuff

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 32829 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 38351 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 63994 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 156941 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 204409 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 126975 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 358320 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 179323 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 148334 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197286 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

April 3, 11:39 PM • 20652 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 32632 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM • 39215 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 43409 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 26667 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 32951 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 28048 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 38473 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 44667 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 64095 views
Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 7734 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 30620 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 32724 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 46017 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 53923 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

General Staff on the situation at the front: enemy attacks near Chasovyi Yar, near Klishchiyivka - received a decent rebuff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 21390 views

The number of combat engagements between Ukrainian and Russian troops increased to 71, with intense fighting recorded in the Kramatorsk, Toretsk and Pokrovsk sectors, where Ukrainian troops are repelling numerous attacks by Russian occupants.

General Staff on the situation at the front: enemy attacks near Chasovyi Yar, near Klishchiyivka - received a decent rebuff

The number of combat engagements increased to 71. In the Kramatorsk sector , the enemy is attacking in the area of Chasovyi Yar, in the Toretsk sector, the number of occupants' attacks has increased sharply, UNN reports, citing the General Staff's report as of 16:00.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back the onslaught of Russian occupation forces. As of now, the number of combat engagements has increased to 71

- the report says.

In the Kharkiv sector, militants attacked six times without success in the areas of Vovchansk and Lypky during the day. Two firefights continue near the latter.

In the Kupyansk sector, terrorists attack with the support of aviation. Petropavlivka was struck by unguided aerial missiles, and two more bombs were dropped by the occupiers on Nadiia. In total, the Russian invaders have dropped almost a dozen unmanned aerial vehicles in the area today. To date, five enemy attacks have been repelled near Stelmakhivka, Synkivka and Berestove.

In the Liman sector, the enemy unsuccessfully attacked our positions eight times during the day. Three more firefights continue in the areas of Makiivka and Nevske. The situation is under control.

The occupation army continues to be active in the Siverskyi sector . Fighting continues near Bilohorivka and Spirne.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy is attacking in the area of Chasovyi Yar - our troops are repelling attacks in two locations. Since the beginning of the day, Russian troops have tried four times to push Ukrainian units from their positions. The defense forces have already repelled the occupants near Klishchiyivka. Enemy casualties are being clarified.

In the Toretsk sector, the number of occupants' attacks increased sharply to six. Pivnichne and Toretsk are under attack by enemy aircraft. Currently, the Defense Forces are repelling five enemy assaults, and another attack near Dachne has been stopped.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the largest number of combat engagements took place. Since the beginning of the day, the occupants have already launched 20 attacks on the positions of our troops in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Yevhenivka, Sokol, Novoselivka Persha, Vozdvyzhenka and Progress. The defense forces are holding back the attack and repelled nine enemy assaults, 11 clashes are still ongoing.

Fighting continues in the Kurakhove sector near Krasnohorivka and Paraskoviivka. The total number of attacks in the sector increased to six. Occupants dropped a guided aerial bomb in the areas of Karlivka and Selidove.

"In other areas, the situation has not changed significantly," the General Staff added.

The enemy is most active in the Pokrovsky and Limansky directions - General Staff

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
