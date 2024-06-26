General Staff on the situation at the front: enemy attacks near Chasovyi Yar, near Klishchiyivka - received a decent rebuff
The number of combat engagements between Ukrainian and Russian troops increased to 71, with intense fighting recorded in the Kramatorsk, Toretsk and Pokrovsk sectors, where Ukrainian troops are repelling numerous attacks by Russian occupants.
The number of combat engagements increased to 71. In the Kramatorsk sector , the enemy is attacking in the area of Chasovyi Yar, in the Toretsk sector, the number of occupants' attacks has increased sharply, UNN reports, citing the General Staff's report as of 16:00.
In the Kharkiv sector, militants attacked six times without success in the areas of Vovchansk and Lypky during the day. Two firefights continue near the latter.
In the Kupyansk sector, terrorists attack with the support of aviation. Petropavlivka was struck by unguided aerial missiles, and two more bombs were dropped by the occupiers on Nadiia. In total, the Russian invaders have dropped almost a dozen unmanned aerial vehicles in the area today. To date, five enemy attacks have been repelled near Stelmakhivka, Synkivka and Berestove.
In the Liman sector, the enemy unsuccessfully attacked our positions eight times during the day. Three more firefights continue in the areas of Makiivka and Nevske. The situation is under control.
The occupation army continues to be active in the Siverskyi sector . Fighting continues near Bilohorivka and Spirne.
In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy is attacking in the area of Chasovyi Yar - our troops are repelling attacks in two locations. Since the beginning of the day, Russian troops have tried four times to push Ukrainian units from their positions. The defense forces have already repelled the occupants near Klishchiyivka. Enemy casualties are being clarified.
In the Toretsk sector, the number of occupants' attacks increased sharply to six. Pivnichne and Toretsk are under attack by enemy aircraft. Currently, the Defense Forces are repelling five enemy assaults, and another attack near Dachne has been stopped.
In the Pokrovsk sector, the largest number of combat engagements took place. Since the beginning of the day, the occupants have already launched 20 attacks on the positions of our troops in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Yevhenivka, Sokol, Novoselivka Persha, Vozdvyzhenka and Progress. The defense forces are holding back the attack and repelled nine enemy assaults, 11 clashes are still ongoing.
Fighting continues in the Kurakhove sector near Krasnohorivka and Paraskoviivka. The total number of attacks in the sector increased to six. Occupants dropped a guided aerial bomb in the areas of Karlivka and Selidove.
"In other areas, the situation has not changed significantly," the General Staff added.
