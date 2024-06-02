Invaders hit Zaporizhia region 381 times
Kyiv • UNN
The invaders carried out 381 strikes on the Zaporozhye region, striking from the air, UAV, MLRS and artillery at 6 settlements, as a result of which residential buildings were destroyed, but there were no civilian casualties.
During the day, the invaders hit the Zaporizhia region 381 times. There were 6 settlements under enemy fire. This was announced by the chairman of the Zaporozhye RMA Ivan Fedorov, reports UNN.
Details
The enemy launched an air strike on Novoandreevka.
▪174 UAVs of various modifications attacked Gulyai-pole, Levadnoye, robots, Malaya Tokmachka, Malinovka and Novoandrievka.
▪️10 MLRS attacks covered Robotino and Malaya Tokmachka.
▪️196 attacks were carried out on the territory of Gulyai-pole, Malaya Tokmachka, Novoandrievka, Rabotyn, Levadny and Malinovka.
There were 29 reports of housing destruction. Civilians were not injured.
