Invaders hit Zaporizhia region 381 times

During the day, the invaders hit the Zaporizhia region 381 times. There were 6 settlements under enemy fire. This was announced by the chairman of the Zaporozhye RMA Ivan Fedorov, reports UNN.

Details

The enemy launched an air strike on Novoandreevka.

▪174 UAVs of various modifications attacked Gulyai-pole, Levadnoye, robots, Malaya Tokmachka, Malinovka and Novoandrievka.

▪️10 MLRS attacks covered Robotino and Malaya Tokmachka.

▪️196 attacks were carried out on the territory of Gulyai-pole, Malaya Tokmachka, Novoandrievka, Rabotyn, Levadny and Malinovka.

There were 29 reports of housing destruction. Civilians were not injured.

Invaders conduct inventory of seized lands in Zaporizhia - National Resistance Center