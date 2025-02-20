Invaders hit Kupiansk community with more than 10 KABs: MBA warns that evacuation is very important

Two people were killed, at least 4 people were seriously injured, more than 50 private households were damaged - these are the consequences of the hostile attack on the territory of Kupyansk community.

This was reported by Andriy Besedin, head of the Kupyansk city military administration, during a telethon, UNN reports .

Details

Unfortunately, the situation is extremely difficult... The main thing now is to evacuate, save the lives and health of our Kupyansk residents. Yesterday, the enemy launched more than 10 guided aerial bombs at the territory of the Kupyansk community and used 1 Ha-38 missile, not to mention FPV drones “Molniya”. - a representative of the Kupyansk MVA said on the air of Unified News.

The official also said that two people were killed and 4 people were very seriously injured. He added that 2 police officers were injured.

More than 50 private households were destroyed or damaged. This is the terrible statistics that we had in Kupyansk yesterday. The most important thing now is evacuation. Unfortunately, people neglect this and lose the most important thing - their lives. - emphasized Andriy Besedin.

