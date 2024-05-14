Invaders are shelling the border of Chernihiv region: 33 explosions during the day

The Russian army is shelling the border of Chernihiv region using various types of weapons. The invaders are firing at numerous civilian objects: 33 explosions were recorded over the past day.

This was reported by UNN with reference to the State Border Guard Service.

Details

Situation at the border for the day as of 06.00 on May 14, 2024.

Terror tactics continue to be used by the occupiers: the Russian Armed Forces are shelling numerous civilian objects in Ukraine. Russian troops attacked the border of Chernihiv region with various types of weapons, 33 explosions were recorded.

Voloshyn on the situation in the "Khortytsia" JFO area: Russia had tactical success in some areas

Novhorod-Siverska community: 11 explosions (probably from 120-mm mortars, cannon artillery and FPV drone) in the direction of Hremyach and Mykhalchyna Sloboda.

Snovsk community: 17 explosions (probably from 120-mm mortars and rocket and cannon artillery) in the direction of Snovsk, Yeline and Klusy.

Horodnyaska community: 5 explosions (probably from cannon artillery) in the direction of HS.

There is no information on deaths and injuries among the local population as a result of the shelling.

Russians shelled Sumy region 13 times: 78 explosions were recorded