Voloshyn on the situation in the "Khortytsia" JFO area: Russia had tactical success in some areas

Fighting continues in the Kupianske, Siverske, Lymanske and Pokrovske sectors. The situation is changing dynamically. In some areas, the Russians have some partial success, while in others, the Defense Forces are pushing the enemy back and improving their tactical position. Nazar Voloshyn, spokesman for the Khortytsia military unit, said this during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

The situation remains difficult in the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia separate military unit. Units of the Defense Forces are controlling the situation, preventing the enemy from breaking through and advancing deep into our defense. In particular, fierce defensive battles are underway, and the occupiers' attempts to break through our defense are being stopped. The situation is controlled by the Defense Forces to hold the defensive lines and positions and inflict damage on the enemy - Voloshyn said.

According to him, the enemy is trying to seize the strategic initiative and break through the front line by focusing its main efforts on several areas and creating a superiority in forces and means.

It is actively attacking along the entire front line, and in some areas it has had some tactical successes. However, the situation is changing dynamically. Our enemies are inflicting losses in manpower, regaining their positions and having some tactical success in some areas. Fighting continues at the Kupyansk, Siversk, Lyman and Pokrovske directions. The situation is changing dynamically. In some areas the enemy has some partial success, in others our Defense Forces are pushing the enemy out and improving their tactical position - Voloshyn said.

When asked whose side has the initiative in this area of the front, Voloshyn replied: "The Defense Forces are holding back the enemy, and the situation is currently such that the Defense Forces control certain areas of the terrain." He also reported on Russian losses from May 6 to 13 in the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Joint Forces Operation Center.

The enemy's losses in the east are enormous, both in equipment and manpower. In the area of our responsibility, between May 6 and May 13, the Russian army's losses amounted to more than 8,390 personnel. Only 96 tanks and more than 200 armored combat vehicles and almost 200 cannons and mortars - Voloshyn said.

In addition, Voloshyn noted that Russian invaders have recently intensified shelling of the Vovchansk community.

"These days, 22 unmanned aerial vehicles were dropped in the Vovchansk direction. Also, the Russian army is non-stop shelling Lipetsk and Vovchansk communities with artillery" , Voloshyn said.

