Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 85676 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 108264 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151067 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155039 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251182 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174343 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165569 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148359 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226355 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113072 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

UNN Lite
Voloshyn on the situation in the "Khortytsia" JFO area: Russia had tactical success in some areas

Voloshyn on the situation in the "Khortytsia" JFO area: Russia had tactical success in some areas

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17452 views

The situation in the JFO area on Khortytsia remains difficult, with fierce defensive battles continuing, Russian troops trying to break through the Ukrainian defense, but the Armed Forces of Ukraine are controlling the situation, preventing breakthroughs and inflicting losses on the enemy, while the situation is changing dynamically and Ukraine is regaining ground in certain areas.

Fighting continues in the Kupianske, Siverske, Lymanske and Pokrovske sectors. The situation is changing dynamically. In some areas, the Russians have some partial success, while in others, the Defense Forces are pushing the enemy back and improving their tactical position. Nazar Voloshyn, spokesman for the Khortytsia military unit, said this during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

The situation remains difficult in the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia separate military unit. Units of the Defense Forces are controlling the situation, preventing the enemy from breaking through and advancing deep into our defense. In particular, fierce defensive battles are underway, and the occupiers' attempts to break through our defense are being stopped. The situation is controlled by the Defense Forces to hold the defensive lines and positions and inflict damage on the enemy

- Voloshyn said.

According to him, the enemy is trying to seize the strategic initiative and break through the front line by focusing its main efforts on several areas and creating a superiority in forces and means.

It is actively attacking along the entire front line, and in some areas it has had some tactical successes. However, the situation is changing dynamically. Our enemies are inflicting losses in manpower, regaining their positions and having some tactical success in some areas. Fighting continues at the Kupyansk, Siversk, Lyman and Pokrovske directions. The situation is changing dynamically. In some areas the enemy has some partial success, in others our Defense Forces are pushing the enemy out and improving their tactical position

- Voloshyn said.

Kharkiv RMA to make a public report on fortifications in the region14.05.24, 04:47 • 55586 views

When asked whose side has the initiative in this area of the front, Voloshyn replied: "The Defense Forces are holding back the enemy, and the situation is currently such that the Defense Forces control certain areas of the terrain." He also reported on Russian losses from May 6 to 13 in the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Joint Forces Operation Center.

Vovchansk is turning into Bakhmut or Marinka - Kharkiv police chief13.05.24, 18:11 • 18249 views

The enemy's losses in the east are enormous, both in equipment and manpower. In the area of our responsibility, between May 6 and May 13, the Russian army's losses amounted to more than 8,390 personnel. Only 96 tanks and more than 200 armored combat vehicles and almost 200 cannons and mortars

- Voloshyn said.

In addition, Voloshyn noted that Russian invaders have recently intensified shelling of the Vovchansk community.

"These days, 22 unmanned aerial vehicles were dropped in the Vovchansk direction. Also, the Russian army is non-stop shelling Lipetsk and Vovchansk communities with artillery" , Voloshyn said.

Recall

The enemy is localized in the "gray zone": Voloshyn on the situation in the north of Kharkiv region.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
pokrovsk-ukrainePokrovsk, Ukraine
siverskSiversk
bakhmutBakhmut
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv

