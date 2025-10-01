Internet access partially restored in Afghanistan

Network data indicates a partial restoration of internet in Afghanistan. This was reported by NetBlocks, according to UNN.

Details

Real-time network data shows a partial restoration of internet connectivity in Afghanistan amid protests after a two-day outage of national telecommunications networks. - the message says.

It is noted that the incident occurred against the backdrop of the Taliban leadership introducing new rules regarding "immorality" for telecommunications service operators.

Recall

On September 30, Afghanistan experienced a complete internet shutdown, accompanied by disruptions in telephone communication. The Taliban explains this as measures to ensure morality and control over the information space.