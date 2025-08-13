International Wolf Day and International Left-Handers Day: what else is celebrated on August 13

Today, August 13, is International Wolf Day and International Left-Handers Day. Christians also celebrate the Transfiguration of the Lord, writes UNN.

International Wolf Day

This day is intended to honor the role of wolves in nature and dispel myths about the "terrible predator" and draw attention to modern challenges in preserving this extraordinary species. In fairy tales, this animal is usually depicted as a villain. In nature, the wolf is a healer of wildlife. Wolves play an important role in ecosystems, controlling ungulate populations, reducing the spread of diseases, and even contributing to landscape restoration.

International Left-Handers Day

A left-hander is a person who actively uses their left hand instead of their right. It was such people who initiated the introduction of this holiday to draw the attention of other people to their peculiarity. Another goal of the holiday is to encourage manufacturers to create products that would be convenient for left-handers to use.

World Calligraphy Day

Calligraphy is an art form in writing. Today, it is used in many design concepts for advertising and promotion, including thanks to advanced modern technologies. However, calligraphy also had a huge history that influenced many cultures around the world.

The Leavetaking of the Feast of the Transfiguration of the Lord

The purpose of this feast is to glorify the glorious event of the Transfiguration from the life of Jesus Christ, which some Church teachers call the second Theophany. The importance of the event is evident from the fact that it was recorded by three evangelists: Matthew, Mark, and Luke.

