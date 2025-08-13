International Wolf Day and International Left-Handers Day: what else is celebrated on August 13

$41.450.06
August 12, 05:43 PM
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?
Exclusive
August 12, 03:14 PM
Survival Mission: Will the Defence City Special Regime Save Ukraine's Aircraft Manufacturing Industry?
Exclusive
August 12, 02:45 PM
Reshetylova on the bill regarding the Military Ombudsman: it should be adopted next week
August 12, 01:48 PM
Mi-8 on the Kremlin's hook? How Ukrainian helicopters were made technically dependent on a company with Russian tiesPhoto
August 12, 01:29 PM
Zelenskyy instructed the government to consider simplifying border crossing for Ukrainians under 22
Exclusive
August 12, 12:50 PM
Intelligence on prisoner exchange: "Istanbul-2" is not yet finished, Russia has not yet returned all categories
August 12, 12:25 PM
Dietary supplements under reform pressure: market operators call for changes and extension of the transition period
Exclusive
August 12, 11:50 AM
New COVID-19 strain "Stratus" spreading across Ukraine: what are its features and who is at risk?
Exclusive
August 12, 09:50 AM
Shareholders of Concord Bank deprived of access to justice - lawyers
August 12, 09:30 AM
"Annexation of territories is not Putin's ultimate goal": Podolyak pointed to the only path to lasting peace
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Legal paradox or how the Supreme Court applied the same legal norm differently in similar cases
In Kharkiv region, border guards captured a 19-year-old occupier
Famine in Gaza has reached incredible levels, urgent action needed - joint statement by EU and other states
"Shrek 5" Premiere Officially Postponed: New Cinema Release Date Set
The Armed Forces of Ukraine recaptured the outskirts of Stepnohirsk, the enemy advanced in Donetsk region - DeepState
Publications
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?
Legal paradox or how the Supreme Court applied the same legal norm differently in similar cases
Survival Mission: Will the Defence City Special Regime Save Ukraine's Aircraft Manufacturing Industry?
Exclusive
August 12, 03:14 PM
Mi-8 on the Kremlin's hook? How Ukrainian helicopters were made technically dependent on a company with Russian tiesPhotoAugust 12, 01:48 PM • 55260 views
Dietary supplements under reform pressure: market operators call for changes and extension of the transition periodAugust 12, 12:25 PM • 103195 views
"Shrek 5" Premiere Officially Postponed: New Cinema Release Date Set
Legend back in action: Eddie Van Halen's guitar to be auctioned for the first time in 40 years
"No more time": Madonna called on Pope Leo XIV to visit Gaza
Ronaldo got engaged to Rodriguez: model showed diamond ring
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright Moon
International Wolf Day and International Left-Handers Day: what else is celebrated on August 13

Kyiv • UNN

 • 66 views

On August 13, the world celebrates International Wolf Day, International Left-Handers Day, and World Calligraphy Day. Christians celebrate the Transfiguration of the Lord, commemorating an important event from the life of Jesus Christ.

International Wolf Day and International Left-Handers Day: what else is celebrated on August 13

Today, August 13, is International Wolf Day and International Left-Handers Day. Christians also celebrate the Transfiguration of the Lord, writes UNN.

International Wolf Day

This day is intended to honor the role of wolves in nature and dispel myths about the "terrible predator" and draw attention to modern challenges in preserving this extraordinary species. In fairy tales, this animal is usually depicted as a villain. In nature, the wolf is a healer of wildlife. Wolves play an important role in ecosystems, controlling ungulate populations, reducing the spread of diseases, and even contributing to landscape restoration.

International Left-Handers Day

A left-hander is a person who actively uses their left hand instead of their right. It was such people who initiated the introduction of this holiday to draw the attention of other people to their peculiarity. Another goal of the holiday is to encourage manufacturers to create products that would be convenient for left-handers to use.

Wine and Summer: What to Buy at EKO MARKET and What to Drink with the Main Beverage of the Warm Season30.07.25, 10:00 • 10723 views

World Calligraphy Day

Calligraphy is an art form in writing. Today, it is used in many design concepts for advertising and promotion, including thanks to advanced modern technologies. However, calligraphy also had a huge history that influenced many cultures around the world.

The Leavetaking of the Feast of the Transfiguration of the Lord

The purpose of this feast is to glorify the glorious event of the Transfiguration from the life of Jesus Christ, which some Church teachers call the second Theophany. The importance of the event is evident from the fact that it was recorded by three evangelists: Matthew, Mark, and Luke.

Where to go for the weekend: short trips around Ukraine that energize05.08.25, 07:35 • 144509 views

Pavlo Zinchenko

