Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
International Dentist Day, Pizza Day. What else can be celebrated on February 9

Kyiv  •  UNN

Today, February 9, is the International Day of the Dentist. The creator of modern dentistry in the eighteenth century was the French physician Pierre Fauchard, who distinguished it as a separate medical specialty.

Today, February 9, is the International Day of the Dentist, UNN reports.

Human teeth with holes made with silicon drills were found in Pakistan. It is believed that these were the first attempts of people to fight caries. The found teeth are more than nine thousand years old.

Primitive dentistry existed in ancient Egypt. Ancient Greek and Roman doctors Hippocrates and Galen made a significant contribution to the development of dentistry.

For the first time, teeth were filled with silver amalgam in China in the seventeenth century. The first toothbrush made of bamboo and sheep's wool was also produced in China.

In 1530, the first printed book on dental treatment was published in Germany.

The creator of modern dentistry in the eighteenth century was the French physician Pierre Fauchard, who distinguished it as a separate medical specialty. He also proved that teeth are mainly destroyed by sugar.

The end of the twentieth century marked the beginning of the era of aesthetic dentistry.

Today you can also join the International Pizza Day.

It is believed that the classic modern pizza was cooked by Italian chef Raffaele Esposito about 200 years ago and named Margherita.

The prototypes of pizza - flat cakes with various toppings - existed in Persia, Ancient Greece, and Ancient Rome.

Today, there are more than one thousand different pizza recipes in the world.

February 9 is also the birthday of volleyball. This game was invented in 1895 by American physical education coach William Morgan. The first public demonstration of the game, which Morgan called Mintonette, took place in 1896.

The name volleyball was suggested by Alfred Halstead.

Today, the International Volleyball Federation is the largest sports federation in the world.

Since 1996, beach volleyball has been actively developing and gaining incredible popularity as a sport.

According to the church calendar, today is the Day of Remembrance of the Martyr Nicephorus, who lived in Antioch in the third century.

During the intensification of the persecution of Christians, the pagans seized Nikephoros' friend, the church elder Saprykiy, and sentenced him to death.

Nikephoros voluntarily agreed to accept death instead of Sapricius. He was brutally tortured and died in terrible agony.

Nikiforos, Gennadiy, Pankratiy, and Peter celebrate their name days on February 9.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

