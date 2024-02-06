International delivery of driver's licenses became available in five more countries

On February 6, the service of international delivery of driver's licenses became available to Ukrainians in five more European countries, namely Slovenia, Croatia, Montenegro, Belgium and Switzerland. This was announced by the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko on Telegram, UNN reports .

Details

In total, Ukrainians can use this service in 22 European countries. The order is made in a few clicks in the Driver's Area.

We launched the international delivery of driver's licenses almost 4 months ago. As of today, more than 3500 citizens have already used the service. The largest number of orders is in Poland - about 70%, - the statement said.

Recall

In October last year, Ukraine launched a service for delivering driver's licenses abroad. At first, the service was available in Poland.

The Diia app does not plan to issue summonses or hold elections.