Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
International delivery of driver's licenses became available in five more countries

International delivery of driver's licenses became available in five more countries

Kyiv

 112083 views

From now on, Ukrainians can receive their driving licenses with international delivery to five more European countries: Slovenia, Croatia, Montenegro, Belgium and Switzerland.

On February 6, the service of international delivery of driver's licenses became available to Ukrainians in five more European countries, namely Slovenia, Croatia, Montenegro, Belgium and Switzerland. This was announced by the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko on Telegram, UNN reports .

Details

In total, Ukrainians can use this service in 22 European countries. The order is made in a few clicks in the Driver's Area.

We launched the international delivery of driver's licenses almost 4 months ago. As of today, more than 3500 citizens have already used the service. The largest number of orders is in Poland - about 70%,

- the statement said.

Recall

In October last year, Ukraine launched a service for delivering driver's licenses abroad. At first, the service was available in Poland.

The Diia app does not plan to issue summonses or hold elections.06.02.24, 12:59 • 26041 view

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

Contact us about advertising