The Diia app does not plan to issue summonses or hold elections.

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 101696 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 128378 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 129633 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 171157 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169178 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 275330 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177803 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167003 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148714 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 244087 views

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 101377 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 84001 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 80639 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 93018 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 33359 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 275330 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 244087 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 229306 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 254755 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 240662 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 1498 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 128378 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103604 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103752 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120062 views
The Diia app does not plan to issue summonses or hold elections.

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26042 views

The Deputy Prime Minister announced that the Diia app does not plan to issue summonses or hold elections, but will open its code in February for greater transparency.

This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology Development - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov during a telethon, UNN correspondent reports.    

When asked whether they plan to hold elections and issue summonses, Fedorov replied: 

No summonses or elections are planned

- He said.

In addition, Fedorov said that Diya plans to open source in February. 

We plan to open source the code in February. This is a very important step in terms of openness, transparency, and technology in general. We've been working on it for a long time, and the code will be open-sourced, meaning that developers from all over the world will be able to see how Diia

- said Fedorov.

Addendum   [1

In December 2023, Fedorov assured that there would never be any summonses in the Diiaapp.  The Ministry of Defense plans to launch an e-cabinet for persons liable for military service in the second quarter of 2024. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

PoliticsTechnologies
mykhailo-fedorovMikhail Fedorov
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine

Contact us about advertising