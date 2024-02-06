The Diia app does not plan to issue summonses or hold elections.

This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology Development - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov during a telethon, UNN correspondent reports.

When asked whether they plan to hold elections and issue summonses, Fedorov replied:

No summonses or elections are planned - He said.

In addition, Fedorov said that Diya plans to open source in February.

We plan to open source the code in February. This is a very important step in terms of openness, transparency, and technology in general. We've been working on it for a long time, and the code will be open-sourced, meaning that developers from all over the world will be able to see how Diia - said Fedorov.

In December 2023, Fedorov assured that there would never be any summonses in the Diiaapp. The Ministry of Defense plans to launch an e-cabinet for persons liable for military service in the second quarter of 2024.