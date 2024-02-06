The Diia app does not plan to issue summonses or hold elections.
The Deputy Prime Minister announced that the Diia app does not plan to issue summonses or hold elections, but will open its code in February for greater transparency.
This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology Development - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov during a telethon, UNN correspondent reports.
When asked whether they plan to hold elections and issue summonses, Fedorov replied:
No summonses or elections are planned
In addition, Fedorov said that Diya plans to open source in February.
We plan to open source the code in February. This is a very important step in terms of openness, transparency, and technology in general. We've been working on it for a long time, and the code will be open-sourced, meaning that developers from all over the world will be able to see how Diia
In December 2023, Fedorov assured that there would never be any summonses in the Diiaapp. The Ministry of Defense plans to launch an e-cabinet for persons liable for military service in the second quarter of 2024.