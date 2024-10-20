International Day of the Sloth, Air Traffic Controller Day, Day of Food Industry Workers of Ukraine. What else can be celebrated on October 20

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM • 32874 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 136287 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 187041 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 116778 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 351551 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 176978 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 147236 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196712 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 125714 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108438 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

111 combat engagements on the front line per day: the General Staff reported where it is hottest

April 3, 08:40 PM • 9774 views



Ukraine has solved the problem with manpower at the front - Commander-in-Chief of the Joint Armed Forces of NATO in Europe

April 3, 10:18 PM • 7984 views



Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

02:06 AM • 13232 views



The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM • 20226 views



Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 14453 views

04:00 AM • 14453 views
Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 14844 views



NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 32856 views



"Mommy's achievements": The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 94518 views



"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 136251 views
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 136251 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 25153 views



"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 27584 views



"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 41292 views



"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons



New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 138065 views

April 3, 10:44 AM • 138065 views
International Day of the Sloth, Air Traffic Controller Day, Day of Food Industry Workers of Ukraine. What else can be celebrated on October 20

Kyiv • UNN

 • 120257 views

Scientists believe that about 11,000 years ago, giant sloths weighing up to four tons lived on Earth. Today, the sloths' habitat is the tropical forests of Central and South America.

International Day of the Sloth, Air Traffic Controller Day, Day of Food Industry Workers of Ukraine. What else can be celebrated on October 20

Today, on October 20, animal rights activists and wildlife lovers can join the events on the occasion of the International Sloth Day, UNN reports.

Scientists believe that about 11,000 years ago, giant sloths weighing up to four tons lived on Earth. Today, the sloths' habitat is the tropical forests of Central and South America. Modern sloths weigh from four to nine kilograms, with a body length of about 60 centimeters. Sloths are considered to be herbivores, but can sometimes eat an insect or small lizard.

Sloths sleep almost 15 hours a day and move very slowly. At the same time, they swim well, reaching speeds of up to four kilometers per hour.

Sloths have poor eyesight, but unlike many mammals, they can distinguish colors.

The great value of sloths for the planet's ecosystem is that their hair is actually the only habitat for some insect species.

According to some animal rights activists, the population of sloths has declined by 80% in recent decades. At the same time, conservation organizations do not yet classify them as endangered. Estimates of sloth population density vary from 1.7 individuals per square kilometer in French Guiana to 221 individuals in the Brazilian state of Manaus.

On October 20, 1961, the World Air Traffic Controllers Association (IFATCA) was established in Amsterdam. Therefore, this day was chosen to celebrate the professional holiday of air traffic controllers. Today, IFATCA unites more than 50 thousand air traffic controllers from 133 countries.

The profession of an air traffic controller requires perfect knowledge and skills, special psychological training, which is essential for people with extraordinary responsibility for the safe and orderly movement of civilian aircraft in the airspace.

Today, professional chefs and cooking enthusiasts can join the International Day of the Chef and Cook.

Cooking is considered one of the oldest professions. People started cooking as soon as they learned how to make fire. In medieval Europe, chefs were highly valued. In Germany, since the late 13th century, the chef was considered one of the closest people to the king. The first school of cooking appeared in England in the 19th century.

In Ukrainian chronicles, the mention of professional chefs dates back to the tenth century. At first, they prepared dishes for the court nobility, and later - in the refectories of monasteries.

In Ukraine, food industry workers celebrate their professional holiday on the third Sunday of October.

The food industry includes about 40 industries. Thousands of enterprises of various forms of ownership produce almost 20% of Ukraine's industrial output.

 October 20 is also World Statistics Day. But this year's event is unofficial.

In 1946, the United Nations Statistical Commission was established. On October 20, 2010, it organized the celebration of the first World Statistics Day. More than 130 countries and 40 international organizations joined the event. Subsequently, it was decided to hold various thematic events on the occasion of Statistics Day every five years. Thus, the next official Statistics Day will be celebrated in 2025.

Also today, at the initiative of the World Health Organization, various events are being held in many countries to mark World Osteoporosis Prevention Day, an incurable progressive disease that affects the musculoskeletal system, deforming and reducing bone density, causing bones to lose strength and increasing the likelihood of fractures.

Osteoporosis ranks fourth among diseases that cause disability and death. In most cases, the disease affects people (especially women) over the age of 50, when the body undergoes age-related changes that are exacerbated by bad habits and unfavorable environmental conditions. In half of the cases, the asymptomatic course of the disease makes it difficult to diagnose it at an early stage.

According to the church calendar, today is the day of remembrance of the Holy Martyr Artemy of Antioch.

Artemius was a military commander under the Roman Emperor Constantine, who legalized Christianity. When Julian the Apostate ascended to the throne and resumed persecution of Christians, Artemius did not support him. For this he was arrested, and after prolonged torture, his head was beheaded.

They managed to take Artemii's body to Constantinople. There he was buried in the Church of St. John the Baptist.

Artem, Leontiy, Mark, and Pelageya celebrate their name days on October 20.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

UNN Lite
