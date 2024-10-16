International chains avoid long-term contracts with Georgia: why
Kyiv • UNN
International retail chains are refraining from signing long-term contracts with Georgian exporters due to the political situation. This is due to the expectation of possible sanctions and the suspension of Georgia's accession to the EU.
International retail chains have recently refrained from signing long-term contracts with Georgian exporters. This was stated by Gvantsa Meladze, a member of the Supervisory Board of the Export Development Association, in an interview with BPN, UNN reports.
According to her, the reason for this is the political processes taking place in the country and the expectation of possible sanctions.
"We see that new partnerships and long-term agreements have not been signed for probably 3-4 months... This is mainly due to the fact that international retail chains do not want to have any trouble until everything is clear, they do not want the Belarusian scenario to develop with us, and then they have to cancel some contacts," Meladze said.
Add
In recent months, Georgia's western partners have been claiming that democracy in Georgia is being rolled back due to a series of steps and statements by the government and the ruling Georgian Dream party. The EU has suspended the process of negotiations on Georgia's accession to the European Union, and blocked a number of programs and financial assistance. The United States has announced a review of relations with Tbilisi. Both Washington and Brussels say they are looking forward to the October 26 parliamentary elections in Georgia, which will be a "test of democracy.