Interior Ministry sappers neutralized 39 unexploded Russian missile warheads in a week - Klymenko

Over the past week, sappers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs system neutralized 39 unexploded warheads of various types of Russian missiles. Pyrotechnicians responded almost 90 times to eliminate the consequences of shelling in various regions of Ukraine. This was reported by Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko, according to UNN.

Details

According to the minister, during the week, pyrotechnicians of the State Emergency Service and explosives experts of the National Police worked in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Poltava, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr, and Khmelnytskyi regions.

Sappers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs system neutralized 39 unexploded warheads of various types of enemy missiles over the week - Klymenko noted.

One example of the specialists' work was the neutralization of a missile warhead that the occupiers recently tried to strike Kyiv with. Eight pyrotechnicians of the State Emergency Service worked for more than two hours to eliminate the threat.

I thank our sappers for their daily dedicated work. Your courage and professionalism save lives - the minister emphasized.

Klymenko also urged citizens to be careful and report suspicious objects to emergency services.

If you find a suspicious, potentially dangerous object, under no circumstances should you approach or touch it. Report it to specialists by calling 101, 102, or 112 - he noted.

The 112 Ukraine application has received new important functions - Klymenko announced the details