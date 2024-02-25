Interior Minister: Not a single weapon has left Ukraine illegally in two years of war
Kyiv • UNN
The Minister of Internal Affairs said that over the two years of full-scale war, not a single weapon has left Ukraine illegally, praising the great work of Ukrainian security forces.
Over the two years of full-scale war, not a single weapon has left Ukraine illegally. This was stated by Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko during the forum "Ukraine. Year 2024" forum, UNN correspondent reports.
I can say that not a single weapon has crossed the border between Ukraine and the EU in the two years of full-scale war. This is the tremendous work of our security forces
Klymenko: Interior Ministry forces participating in combat operations now make up about 20% of the Defense Forces25.02.24, 13:13 • 26688 views