Interior Minister: Not a single weapon has left Ukraine illegally in two years of war

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 35162 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 132949 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 81555 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 300875 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 251728 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 197167 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 234508 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 252300 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 158406 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372296 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 97373 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 121337 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 88778 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 81809 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 63048 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 63440 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 132949 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 300875 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 221699 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 251728 views
Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 23651 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 31451 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 31179 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 82092 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 89054 views
Interior Minister: Not a single weapon has left Ukraine illegally in two years of war

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25551 views

The Minister of Internal Affairs said that over the two years of full-scale war, not a single weapon has left Ukraine illegally, praising the great work of Ukrainian security forces.

Interior Minister: Not a single weapon has left Ukraine illegally in two years of war

Over the two years of full-scale war, not a single weapon has left Ukraine illegally. This was stated by Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko during the forum "Ukraine. Year 2024" forum, UNN correspondent reports.

I can say that not a single weapon has crossed the border between Ukraine and the EU in the two years of full-scale war. This is the tremendous work of our security forces

- Klymenko said.

Klymenko: Interior Ministry forces participating in combat operations now make up about 20% of the Defense Forces25.02.24, 13:13 • 26688 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

