Klymenko: Interior Ministry forces participating in combat operations now make up about 20% of the Defense Forces

Today, representatives of the Ministry of Internal Affairs make up about 20% of the Defense Forces participating in combat operations.

During the war, the Interior Ministry forces managed to destroy and damage enemy equipment worth $5.5 billion, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said during the forum "Ukraine. Year 2024" forum, UNN correspondent reports.

Details

Today, our forces make up about 20% of the Defense Forces and are either directly involved or have been involved in combat operations. We are using all available potential, all available arsenal to bring our victory closer. 10 brigades of the Offensive Guard have already been formed and are directly on the front line, defending our country together with the Armed Forces - Klymenko said.

He noted that the Interior Ministry forces are not only involved in the development and production of attack and reconnaissance drones, but also practically use them on the front line. "We have destroyed or damaged $5.5 billion worth of enemy equipment. These are the systems of the Ministry of Internal Affairs," Klymenko added.

Recall

Ukrainian-made drones account for 90% of all UAVsused by the Defense Forces at the front.