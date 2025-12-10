$42.180.11
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Interim results of the Energoatom audit are expected at the end of the year, and inspections in the defense sector will begin in the 20s of December

Kyiv • UNN

 • 192 views

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced the interim results of the audit of NNEGC "Energoatom" at the end of December and the start of inspections in the defense sector. The audits will cover 22 enterprises of "Ukrainian Defense Industry" and state enterprises of the Ministry of Defense for the period 2022-2025.

Interim results of the Energoatom audit are expected at the end of the year, and inspections in the defense sector will begin in the 20s of December

The audit of NAEK "Energoatom" is ongoing, with interim results expected at the end of December. Audits in the defense sector will start in the 20s of December. This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, as reported by UNN.

Details

Svyrydenko heard a report from Yulia Solyanik, Deputy Head of the State Audit Service of Ukraine, on preparations for audits of enterprises in the energy and defense sectors.

The audit of NAEK "Energoatom" is ongoing: inspections are being carried out at 10 branches of the company. We expect interim results at the end of December. In the 20s of December, audits in the defense sector begin, including 22 enterprises of JSC "Ukrainian Defense Industry", as well as inspections at state enterprises of the Ministry of Defense "Defense Procurement Agency" and "State Logistics Operator" for the period 2022-2025. The first results are in January 

- the Prime Minister reported.

Large-scale audit of state energy enterprises launched in Ukraine: Energoatom is the first to be checked – Svyrydenko

In addition, Svyrydenko instructed the State Audit Service to report weekly on the progress of inspections and to provide comprehensive information on the results of their conduct to law enforcement agencies.

The Deputy Head of the State Audit Service also reported on the results of monitoring defense procurements carried out by state enterprises of the Ministry of Defense AOZ and DOT for the period 2024-2025.

During the monitoring, a number of imperfections in the organization and conduct of procurements were identified. I instructed the relevant authorities to make changes to eliminate them 

- the Prime Minister noted.

Audit of the defense sector and inspections of ARMA and FDMU start in Ukraine: the government adopted a number of decisions

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyPolitics
Energoatom
Energy
Ukroboronprom
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine