Interim results of the Energoatom audit are expected at the end of the year, and inspections in the defense sector will begin in the 20s of December

The audit of NAEK "Energoatom" is ongoing, with interim results expected at the end of December. Audits in the defense sector will start in the 20s of December. This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, as reported by UNN.

Details

Svyrydenko heard a report from Yulia Solyanik, Deputy Head of the State Audit Service of Ukraine, on preparations for audits of enterprises in the energy and defense sectors.

The audit of NAEK "Energoatom" is ongoing: inspections are being carried out at 10 branches of the company. We expect interim results at the end of December. In the 20s of December, audits in the defense sector begin, including 22 enterprises of JSC "Ukrainian Defense Industry", as well as inspections at state enterprises of the Ministry of Defense "Defense Procurement Agency" and "State Logistics Operator" for the period 2022-2025. The first results are in January - the Prime Minister reported.

In addition, Svyrydenko instructed the State Audit Service to report weekly on the progress of inspections and to provide comprehensive information on the results of their conduct to law enforcement agencies.

The Deputy Head of the State Audit Service also reported on the results of monitoring defense procurements carried out by state enterprises of the Ministry of Defense AOZ and DOT for the period 2024-2025.

During the monitoring, a number of imperfections in the organization and conduct of procurements were identified. I instructed the relevant authorities to make changes to eliminate them - the Prime Minister noted.

