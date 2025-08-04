Instructor beat cadet with a rifle butt: SBI completed investigation

The State Bureau of Investigation has completed its investigation into a training platoon instructor who brutally beat a cadet at a training ground in Kirovohrad Oblast. This was reported by UNN with reference to the SBI.

The incident occurred in September 2024: during fire training exercises, a conflict arose between the instructor and one of the recruits. The serviceman beat the recruit with a rifle butt, and the training platoon commander, who was present at the scene, took no action to stop the beating.

The injured person was sent to the hospital with bodily injuries. The training platoon instructor is in custody on charges under Part 5 of Article 426-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Exceeding military official's authority or official powers). He faces a sentence of up to 12 years in prison.

Meanwhile, the training platoon commander, who took no action, has been suspended from his position. He has been notified of suspicion under Part 4 of Article 426 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Inaction of military authorities).

The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment for a term of seven to ten years.

