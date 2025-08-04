Instructor beat cadet with a rifle butt: SBI completed investigation

$41.760.05
Exclusive
03:11 PM • 6570 views
Serhiy Kuzminykh and the pharmaceutical market: where patient care ends and lobbying begins
12:41 PM • 13274 views
Austrian court allowed Naftogaz to seize over 120 million euros of assets from Russia
Exclusive
12:06 PM • 28456 views
The price of gold is rising. Why global demand for the precious metal has increased, while demand for jewelry has fallen
11:14 AM • 61763 views
Keys to air defense – in the hands of the Kremlin? How the State Aviation Service's decision affects Ukraine's combat readiness
Exclusive
10:06 AM • 45521 views
Russians started adding flammable mixture to "Shaheds" to cause more fires - expert
August 4, 07:56 AM • 55043 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against asset looters from temporarily occupied territories and 15 heads of Russian museums
Exclusive
August 4, 07:35 AM • 62958 views
Endocrinologist revealed the benefits and risks of glucose monitoring sensors
Exclusive
August 4, 07:19 AM • 64507 views
In Zhytomyr, a 17-year-old girl is suspected of brutally murdering her boyfriend
August 4, 01:37 AM • 59926 views
Trump named the likely date of his special envoy Witkoff's visit to Russia
August 3, 10:28 AM • 79332 views
"There is an agreement on the exchange of 1200 prisoners": Zelenskyy discussed with Umerov and Yermak the preparation of a new meeting in Istanbul
Publications
Exclusives
Night attack by Russian drones on Kyiv region affected one of the districts: consequences shown
Trump responded what Russia can do to avoid sanctions
Indian PM Modi defiantly responds to Trump's pressure on Russian oil purchases - Bloomberg
Khmelnytskyi region suffered an enemy attack, preliminarily without casualties - RMA
Khmelnytskyi region was attacked by Russia at night, in the morning, and during the day: there is damage, no casualties
Serhiy Kuzminykh and the pharmaceutical market: where patient care ends and lobbying beginsPhoto
Exclusive
03:11 PM • 6540 views
The price of gold is rising. Why global demand for the precious metal has increased, while demand for jewelry has fallen
Exclusive
12:06 PM • 28428 views
Keys to air defense – in the hands of the Kremlin? How the State Aviation Service's decision affects Ukraine's combat readiness11:14 AM • 61725 views
How to choose a ripe, sweet, and truly delicious watermelon
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10
Exclusive
August 2, 05:16 PM • 307309 views
Hailey Bieber showed a photo of her son and admitted that she had a difficult time with an unexpected pregnancy
Fast fashion giant Shein fined one million euros for greenwashing - media
Became a father for the fourth time: Serhiy Prytula shared a touching photo with his newborn son
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free time
Scandalous blogger Alkhim leaves Ukraine and starts a new life in Dubai
The Washington Post
Unmanned aerial vehicle
S-300 missile system
Bild
Shahed-136

Instructor beat cadet with a rifle butt: SBI completed investigation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1780 views

The SBI has completed its investigation into an instructor who beat a cadet at a training ground in Kirovohrad Oblast. The victim was hospitalized, and the instructor faces up to 12 years in prison.

Instructor beat cadet with a rifle butt: SBI completed investigation

The State Bureau of Investigation has completed its investigation into a training platoon instructor who brutally beat a cadet at a training ground in Kirovohrad Oblast. This was reported by UNN with reference to the SBI.

Details

The incident occurred in September 2024: during fire training exercises, a conflict arose between the instructor and one of the recruits. The serviceman beat the recruit with a rifle butt, and the training platoon commander, who was present at the scene, took no action to stop the beating.

The injured person was sent to the hospital with bodily injuries. The training platoon instructor is in custody on charges under Part 5 of Article 426-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Exceeding military official's authority or official powers). He faces a sentence of up to 12 years in prison.

Meanwhile, the training platoon commander, who took no action, has been suspended from his position. He has been notified of suspicion under Part 4 of Article 426 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Inaction of military authorities).

The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment for a term of seven to ten years.

Recall

In Mykolaiv Oblast, civilians attacked TCC servicemen, damaged a car, and injured a soldier. One of the servicemen used a traumatic pistol.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Mykolaiv Oblast
Kirovohrad Oblast