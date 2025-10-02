Instead of corn - explosive material: Russian special services prepared an insidious terrorist attack in Poland - Wiadomości Warszawy

One of the versions is the use of drones and cans. Another operation of Russian intelligence could have allegedly taken place on the territory of Lithuania, Poland, and Germany. Warszawa Wyborcza writes about this, as reported by UNN.

According to the Polish publication, Russian special services are involved in organizing an attempted terrorist attack in the country. This refers to intentions to hide explosives in a cemetery. The article also explains how suspicious cans ended up in Poland.

In particular, it is stated that a certain courier of the Russian military intelligence (GRU) received instructions. He was supposed to buy a shovel and go to the cemetery. There, he had to dig up cans. The area is near Łódź.

As the publication notes, "the cans are perfectly suited for mounts installed on drones."

Russian military intelligence (GRU) was preparing terrorist acts using drones and cans, which contained powerful explosive material instead of corn, according to informants who are aware of the conclusions of the National Prosecutor's Office and the Internal Security Agency.

The material of the Polish publication also indicates that the Polish special services uncovered information about another operation of Russian intelligence.

This time on the territory of Lithuania, Poland, and Germany. - writes Warszawa Wyborcza.

The GRU brought two inconspicuous cans into Poland, which can be found in grocery stores. The label indicates that there is canned corn inside.

In the spring of 2025, the Prosecutor General's Office of Lithuania submitted a criminal case regarding the arson of a shopping center in Vilnius to the court. According to the findings, Russian special services are behind the arson incident in Lithuania and a similar incident in Poland.