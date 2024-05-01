Instagram to update rules to help promote profiles with small audiences

Instagram is introducing several new changes to its ranking system that will allow small authors to get more exposure for their content. This was reported by UNN with reference to Tech Crunch.

Details

It is noted that authors with a large number of subscribers and accounts that distribute popular content usually receive the most coverage on the platform.

Therefore, it is now seeking to provide all authors with a level playing field in terms of coverage through a series of new changes that will be implemented over the next few months.

Instagram is caught using nude apps generated by artificial intelligence

Instagram is preparing a new way to rank recommendations to show relevant content to a small audience that might like it. As users interact with the content, the best will be shown to a slightly wider audience, which will grow over time.

The company believes that this change will give all authors an equal chance to find their audience.

In addition, if Instagram finds two or more identical posts on the platform, it will only recommend original content. As a result, original content will directly replace reposts in the user's recommendations.

Also, Instagram will start adding a marking with the nickname of the original author to reposts. The marking will be visible to the followers of the reposting account.

Addendum

In addition, Instagram wants to introduce changes to accounts that do not create content but repost the work of other users. Thus, in the coming months, accounts that repeatedly publish "other people's" content that they did not create or improve will not be shown in recommendations.

META launches nude image protection for private messages on Instagram

At the same time, Instagram assures that this change will not affect the way it shows people content from the accounts of aggregators to which they are subscribed.

Recall

Meta Platforms, the company that owns Facebook and Instagram, announced that will label images generated by other companies' AI.