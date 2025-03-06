Innovative equipment for surgery: "OKHMATDYT" has received a new THOMPSON system
Kyiv • UNN
The new equipment will allow "OKHMATDYT" to perform over 300 complex surgeries annually with increased safety and precision.
The emergency surgery department NDSL "OKHMATDYT" has received a modern THOMPSON retractor system worth 2 million 221 thousand UAH. This became possible thanks to the charitable initiative of the "Good Donations" fund and the Andriy Matyukha Foundation. The new equipment will allow doctors to perform over 300 complex surgeries annually, ensuring a higher level of safety and accuracy in surgical interventions. This was reported by RBK-Ukraine.
The THOMPSON retractor system is widely used in global medical practice, particularly in pediatric neurosurgery, orthopedics, and oncological surgery. Its application significantly reduces the duration of surgeries and the time patients spend under anesthesia, improves access to the surgical field, and minimizes tissue trauma, which is extremely important for children.
"Humanitarian projects in medicine are one of the strategic directions for our foundation. Targeted assistance to NDSL "OKHMATDYT" aims to improve the technical capabilities of the hospital and enable doctors to perform emergency and planned surgeries more effectively, saving children's lives every day," said the Andriy Matyukha Foundation.
This is not the first contribution to the development of the hospital's surgical department. Previously, the "Good Donations" fund provided a basic version of the retractor, and now the modern equipment significantly expands the capabilities of doctors, allowing them to work even faster, more accurately, and safely.
The Andriy Matyukha Foundation continues to support initiatives aimed at the development of Ukrainian medicine. Investments in high-tech equipment help hospitals provide quality care to children, contributing to the strengthening of the healthcare system even in difficult wartime.