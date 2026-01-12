Injuries due to ice and snow: how to act and who is responsible

The Ministry of Justice of Ukraine, together with the Coordination Center for Legal Aid, provided clarification on how to act in case of injury due to snow and ice, what evidence needs to be collected, and who is responsible for improper maintenance of roads, sidewalks, and adjacent territories, UNN reports.

Winter is not only a festive atmosphere but also an increased danger for pedestrians. Uncleaned sidewalks and ice underfoot cause serious injuries every year. - the message says.

First steps in case of injury

First of all, it is necessary to call emergency medical care. This will not only allow you to receive help but also officially record the fact of the injury. It should be noted that the medical documents should indicate the circumstances of its receipt.

You should also keep all certificates, doctors' conclusions, and payment documents related to treatment, as they may be needed to compensate for damages.

Recording the circumstances of the event

To confirm improper maintenance of the territory, it is important to collect evidence, including:

collect contact information of witnesses;

take photos of the fall site with landmarks (signs, names of institutions, address plates);

record on photo or video the condition of the territory - ice, snow, absence of anti-icing agents, unfenced dangerous areas, icicles on cornices, etc.;

find out if there are surveillance cameras nearby and, if possible, obtain recordings.

Who is responsible for maintaining the territories

The responsibility for clearing snow and ice rests with the owner or balance holder:

roads and sidewalks - with road maintenance services;

adjacent territories - with management companies or condominiums;

private plots and buildings - with their owners.

Administrative responsibility is provided for violating the rules of territory maintenance:

for citizens - a fine from 340 to 1360 UAH;

for officials and entrepreneurs - from 850 to 1700 UAH.

Further actions

After collecting evidence, the injured person has the right to contact the owner or balance holder with a demand for compensation for material and/or moral damages. In case of refusal, the dispute can be resolved in court.

How to identify the owner of the territory

To determine who is responsible for the maintenance of a specific area, you can submit an information request to local self-government bodies.

