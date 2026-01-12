Injuries due to ice and snow: how to act and who is responsible

$43.080.09
US President: Zelenskyy has no cards, he only has one - Donald Trump
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration Date
In a Kyiv school, a student attacked a teacher and a classmate with a knife: details of the incident
The Ukrainian Air Force is likely testing the newest American "Tempest" air defense system in real combatPhoto
"He must be stopped": British Defense Minister reveals who he would abduct and take into custodyVideo
Over 200 accidents recorded in Kyiv on January 11 due to attacks and frost
Damage to a drilling rig in the Caspian Sea: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed details
Ukrainian bus involved in accident in Finland: details
Parade of Power and Moment of Truth: Astrological Forecast for January 12-18
1418 days of invasion: Russia's war against Ukraine equals in duration the USSR's war against Nazi Germany
Brutal massacre in Ecuador: five human heads found on the beachJanuary 12, 04:28 AM
Explosions at the Belbek airfield and communication blackout: night attack on occupation targets in CrimeaJanuary 12, 05:52 AM
Today, Ukraine celebrates Ukrainian Political Prisoner Day: the history of its establishment
Third round of Odrex inspections: Ministry of Health may revoke two more medical licenses of the clinic due to violations
Ignoring national security: why Deputy Minister Derkach "turns a blind eye" to attempts to appoint Zelinsky as head of the State Aviation Service
Ignoring national security: why Deputy Minister Derkach "turns a blind eye" to attempts to appoint Zelinsky as head of the State Aviation Service
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration Date
Third round of Odrex inspections: Ministry of Health may revoke two more medical licenses of the clinic due to violations
Today, Ukraine celebrates Ukrainian Political Prisoner Day: the history of its establishment
Parade of Power and Moment of Truth: Astrological Forecast for January 12-18
Exclusive
January 11, 09:33 AM • 65859 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM
Injuries due to ice and snow: how to act and who is responsible

Kyiv • UNN

 • 240 views

The Ministry of Justice of Ukraine clarified the actions to be taken in case of injury due to ice and snow, and also named those responsible for maintaining the territories. Victims need to document the injury, collect evidence, and contact the property owner for compensation.

Injuries due to ice and snow: how to act and who is responsible

The Ministry of Justice of Ukraine, together with the Coordination Center for Legal Aid, provided clarification on how to act in case of injury due to snow and ice, what evidence needs to be collected, and who is responsible for improper maintenance of roads, sidewalks, and adjacent territories, UNN reports.

Winter is not only a festive atmosphere but also an increased danger for pedestrians. Uncleaned sidewalks and ice underfoot cause serious injuries every year.

- the message says.

First steps in case of injury

First of all, it is necessary to call emergency medical care. This will not only allow you to receive help but also officially record the fact of the injury. It should be noted that the medical documents should indicate the circumstances of its receipt.

You should also keep all certificates, doctors' conclusions, and payment documents related to treatment, as they may be needed to compensate for damages.

Recording the circumstances of the event

To confirm improper maintenance of the territory, it is important to collect evidence, including:

  • collect contact information of witnesses;
    • take photos of the fall site with landmarks (signs, names of institutions, address plates);
      • record on photo or video the condition of the territory - ice, snow, absence of anti-icing agents, unfenced dangerous areas, icicles on cornices, etc.;
        • find out if there are surveillance cameras nearby and, if possible, obtain recordings.

          In Lviv region, a truck collided with a minibus: the road is blocked due to an accident11.01.26, 15:20 • 4132 views

          Who is responsible for maintaining the territories

          The responsibility for clearing snow and ice rests with the owner or balance holder:

          • roads and sidewalks - with road maintenance services;
            • adjacent territories - with management companies or condominiums;
              • private plots and buildings - with their owners.

                Administrative responsibility is provided for violating the rules of territory maintenance:

                • for citizens - a fine from 340 to 1360 UAH;
                  • for officials and entrepreneurs - from 850 to 1700 UAH.

                    Further actions

                    After collecting evidence, the injured person has the right to contact the owner or balance holder with a demand for compensation for material and/or moral damages. In case of refusal, the dispute can be resolved in court.

                    How to identify the owner of the territory

                    To determine who is responsible for the maintenance of a specific area, you can submit an information request to local self-government bodies.

                    Frosts do not recede: January 13 up to -20°, black ice and snow in the west12.01.26, 14:13 • 708 views

