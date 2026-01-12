Frosts do not recede: January 13 up to -20°, black ice and snow in the west

On Tuesday, January 13, frosts will continue in Ukraine. In most regions, there will be no precipitation, only in the western regions will it snow. This was reported by forecaster Natalka Didenko, writes UNN.

The coldest night will be in the northern regions, -15-20 degrees, in the rest of the territory -10-14 degrees, in the south and Transcarpathia -6-12 degrees. - Didenko reported.

She also noted that during the day on Tuesday, the northern part of Ukraine will experience -10-14 degrees, and the rest of the territory -6-9 degrees. There will be ice on the roads.

Snow will fall tomorrow in the western regions of Ukraine, but in most regions there will be no significant precipitation.

A slight warming, according to Didenko, will occur on January 15-16. Snow is also expected on these days.

Weather in Kyiv

In Kyiv, there will be no snow on January 13. At night, there will be frost down to -18 degrees, and during the day -12 degrees.

Lviv children not going to school on January 12 due to snowfall: Sadovyi urged not to use cars