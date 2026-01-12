$43.080.09
11:16 AM
US President: Zelenskyy has no cards, he only has one - Donald Trump
10:11 AM
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration Date
Exclusive
08:44 AM
In a Kyiv school, a student attacked a teacher and a classmate with a knife: details of the incident
January 12, 05:16 AM
The Ukrainian Air Force is likely testing the newest American "Tempest" air defense system in real combatPhoto
January 11, 06:21 PM
"He must be stopped": British Defense Minister reveals who he would abduct and take into custodyVideo
January 11, 04:41 PM
Over 200 accidents recorded in Kyiv on January 11 due to attacks and frost
January 11, 01:53 PM
Damage to a drilling rig in the Caspian Sea: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed details
January 11, 11:39 AM
Ukrainian bus involved in accident in Finland: details
Exclusive
January 11, 09:33 AM
Parade of Power and Moment of Truth: Astrological Forecast for January 12-18
January 11, 06:05 AM
1418 days of invasion: Russia's war against Ukraine equals in duration the USSR's war against Nazi Germany
Frosts do not recede: January 13 up to -20°, black ice and snow in the west

Kyiv • UNN

 • 228 views

On January 13, frosts up to -20° at night in the north and -6-14° during the day across the country are expected in Ukraine. Black ice on the roads, snow in the west.

Frosts do not recede: January 13 up to -20°, black ice and snow in the west

On Tuesday, January 13, frosts will continue in Ukraine. In most regions, there will be no precipitation, only in the western regions will it snow. This was reported by forecaster Natalka Didenko, writes UNN.

The coldest night will be in the northern regions, -15-20 degrees, in the rest of the territory -10-14 degrees, in the south and Transcarpathia -6-12 degrees.

- Didenko reported.

She also noted that during the day on Tuesday, the northern part of Ukraine will experience -10-14 degrees, and the rest of the territory -6-9 degrees. There will be ice on the roads.

Snow will fall tomorrow in the western regions of Ukraine, but in most regions there will be no significant precipitation.

A slight warming, according to Didenko, will occur on January 15-16. Snow is also expected on these days.

Weather in Kyiv

In Kyiv, there will be no snow on January 13. At night, there will be frost down to -18 degrees, and during the day -12 degrees.

Lviv children not going to school on January 12 due to snowfall: Sadovyi urged not to use cars11.01.26, 21:23 • 7586 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWeather and environment
Frosts in Ukraine
Snow in Ukraine
Zakarpattia Oblast
Ukraine
Kyiv