Infrastructure facility hit on the outskirts of Zaporizhzhia - RMA
Kyiv • UNN
On the outskirts of Zaporizhzhia, there was a preliminary hit on an infrastructure facility, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov said on Saturday, UNN reports.
Recall
The head of Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov reported about an explosion in Zaporizhzhia district amid air alert in the region.