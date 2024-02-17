Infrastructure facility hit on the outskirts of Zaporizhzhia - RMA

On the outskirts of Zaporizhzhia, there was a preliminary hit on an infrastructure facility, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov said on Saturday, UNN reports.

Preliminary, it hit an infrastructure facility on the outskirts of Zaporizhzhia. Information about the victims is being clarified - Fedorov wrote on Telegram.

Recall

The head of Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov reported about an explosion in Zaporizhzhia district amid air alert in the region.