Informed Russians about Ukrainian Armed Forces equipment and wanted his hometown occupied: Dnipro resident received a long prison sentence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 282 views

A resident of Dnipro provided Russian special services with information about Ukrainian Armed Forces military aviation and expressed pro-Russian views. The court sentenced him to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property.

In Dnipro, a man who informed Russian special services about the location of Ukrainian Armed Forces military aircraft was convicted. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

According to the investigation, a resident of Dnipro voluntarily agreed to cooperate with a representative of the main intelligence directorate of the general staff of the armed forces of the Russian Federation. He provided the occupiers with information regarding the locations of military equipment and units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This includes the location of military aviation - aircraft, checkpoints, deployment sites, the number of personnel, as well as screenshots from Google Maps. He transmitted the information to the occupiers via one of the messengers.

In addition, the man expressed regret that the city of Dnipro was "not liberated," meaning not occupied by the Russians. He also disseminated anti-Ukrainian publications on one of the social networks.

The perpetrator was detained in 2023 and did not admit his guilt.

The court found him guilty under the following articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

  • Part 2 of Article 111 (High Treason);
    • Part 2 of Article 114-2 (Unauthorized dissemination of information about the location of the Armed Forces of Ukraine);
      • Parts 1, 3 of Article 436-2 (Justification, recognition of the legitimacy and denial of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine).

        Given the nature of the crime, the man was sentenced to 15 years in prison with confiscation of all his property.

        Recall

        Earlier, UNN reported that a Ukrainian court found two citizens guilty of collaborationist activities - a resident of Kharkiv region and a former law enforcement officer from Mykolaiv region. They were sentenced to 5 and 1 years of imprisonment, respectively.

        Yevhen Ustimenko

