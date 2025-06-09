Information about mobile communication shutdowns during alarms is not true - MP

Information that mobile communication will be disconnected in Ukraine during an air raid is not true, said the deputy head of the parliamentary committee on digital transformation, People's Deputy from the "Servant of the People" party Oleksandr Fedienko, reports UNN.

Details

"To the attention of citizens of Ukraine, and the media. I want to inform you once again that mobile communication will not be turned off neither on Monday, nor on Tuesday, nor in a week, nor in two weeks," he wrote on Telegram.

Oleksandr Fedienko called not to be fooled by various advertising tricks of some media and fraudsters.

"Keep working with your operator," the MP noted.

We must pay attention to alarm signals these days - Zelenskyy