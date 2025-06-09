Information about mobile communication shutdowns during alarms is not true - MP

$41.470.00
47.380.00
ukenru
The US transferred 20,000 "anti-Shahed" missiles intended for Ukraine to the Middle East - Zelenskyy
June 8, 02:44 PM • 17856 views

The US transferred 20,000 "anti-Shahed" missiles intended for Ukraine to the Middle East - Zelenskyy

June 7, 03:01 PM • 69898 views

The exchange of bodies of the dead between the Russian Federation and Ukraine should begin next week

June 7, 02:43 PM • 121153 views

Canada extends duty-free import of Ukrainian goods until June 2026

June 7, 01:51 PM • 71561 views

Ukraine's first "gold" in 28 years: gymnast Onofriichuk wins victory at the European Championships in the individual all-around

June 7, 12:58 PM • 92015 views

Do not correspond to reality and agreements: Ukraine refuted the statements of the Russian Federation regarding the situation with the exchange of prisoners and repatriation of bodies

June 7, 12:42 PM • 84718 views

Double murder of a Ukrainian woman and her young daughter in Belgium: Sybiha instructed the embassy to keep the case under special control

Exclusive
June 7, 12:20 PM • 56452 views

In Kyiv, a scuffle with the police occurred in front of "KyivPride Park": law enforcement officers detained opponents of the event

June 7, 05:00 AM • 183922 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

Exclusive
June 6, 06:07 PM • 114922 views

Replacing Soviet components: Ukraine faces legal and technical barriers in the field of military equipment and aviation repair

June 6, 05:00 PM • 174549 views

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
3.2m/s
72%
746mm
Popular news

Zelenskyy spoke about what he repeatedly told Trump

June 8, 02:04 PM • 4492 views

In Kyiv, a 14-year-old boy fell from a rope track: proceedings opened

June 8, 04:49 PM • 5588 views

In Kyiv, a downpour with hail caused trouble: details

06:09 PM • 14128 views

We must pay attention to alarm signals these days - Zelenskyy

06:57 PM • 5410 views

Enemy drones heading towards Kyiv, it may be loud - Head of the Kyiv City Military Administration

08:04 PM • 9116 views
Publications

Today the Tony Awards ceremony will take place: who may receive the award

June 8, 08:18 AM • 29408 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

June 7, 05:00 AM • 183922 views

Bullseye: why ARMA head Duma is afraid of reform and attacks journalists, not schemes

June 6, 02:47 PM • 170760 views

Car care in summer: checking fluids, protection from heat and typical mistakes

June 6, 02:30 PM • 167685 views

International web? Who is behind the iStore network, which is suspected of illegal trade in equipment?

June 6, 01:27 PM • 212488 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Kirill Budanov

Pope Leo XIV

Oleh Syniehubov

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

Sumy Oblast

Kharkiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Prime Video series "Étoile" is being canceled after one season

June 7, 11:27 AM • 82283 views

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a trip to Disneyland with their children

June 7, 10:33 AM • 106199 views

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

June 6, 05:00 PM • 174549 views

Tom Cruise enters the Guinness Book of Records thanks to a crazy stunt in "Mission Impossible 8"

June 6, 10:26 AM • 149262 views

Return to the Land of Oz: the first trailer for "Wicked: For Good" has been released

June 5, 09:10 AM • 188927 views
Actual

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Tu-95

MIM-104 Patriot

Mi-24

Il-78

Information about mobile communication shutdowns during alarms is not true - MP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 350 views

Information about mobile communication shutdowns during air raid alerts is not true. Oleksandr Fedienko urged not to believe rumors and stay with your operator.

Information about mobile communication shutdowns during alarms is not true - MP

Information that mobile communication will be disconnected in Ukraine during an air raid is not true, said the deputy head of the parliamentary committee on digital transformation, People's Deputy from the "Servant of the People" party Oleksandr Fedienko, reports UNN.

Details

"To the attention of citizens of Ukraine, and the media. I want to inform you once again that mobile communication will not be turned off neither on Monday, nor on Tuesday, nor in a week, nor in two weeks," he wrote on Telegram.

Oleksandr Fedienko called not to be fooled by various advertising tricks of some media and fraudsters.

"Keep working with your operator," the MP noted.

We must pay attention to alarm signals these days - Zelenskyy08.06.25, 20:57 • 5370 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
Servant of the People
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9