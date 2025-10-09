Inflation slowed to 11.9%. Fruits and vegetables became cheaper, while clothes, shoes, and education became more expensive

$41.400.09
48.140.04
ukenru
Exclusive
11:29 AM • 8308 views
Court to consider motion to remove Vyshhorod mayor from office on October 15
09:40 AM • 25007 views
The virus is coming – prices are biting. How the pharmacy rule of “cheapest analogue” saves your wallet
Exclusive
09:10 AM • 28135 views
"The bill will be hidden": what will happen to the law on fines for officials for failing to appear at a summons to the Rada after Zelenskyy's veto
08:36 AM • 19177 views
Parliament supported the creation of the Cyber Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: what is known about the structure
08:06 AM • 19129 views
Ukrainian delegation to visit the US next week: Zelenskyy named topics for negotiations
Exclusive
October 9, 07:35 AM • 29860 views
Ten-year NABU investigations: a sign of inefficiency or hidden interest?
October 9, 07:20 AM • 16542 views
Russian strikes destroyed over half of Ukraine's gas production - Bloomberg
October 9, 05:56 AM • 15526 views
Odesa region attacked by Russian drones at night: 5 injured, port damaged, power outagesPhotoVideo
October 9, 01:15 AM • 16814 views
"Historic achievement": Netanyahu and Trump congratulated each other on the peace agreement and agreed to meet in Israel
October 8, 07:17 PM • 26747 views
Which countries does Ukraine plan to introduce multiple citizenship with: the government has defined criteria
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+12°
3.3m/s
90%
745mm
Popular news
Tariffs brought peace to the world: Trump said his economic strategy stops warsOctober 9, 04:10 AM • 20027 views
Toyota is set to release the "world's first" all-solid-state batteries for electric vehiclesOctober 9, 06:16 AM • 15074 views
Netflix makes games available on TVsOctober 9, 06:39 AM • 7708 views
UN to cut a quarter of peacekeepers in nine global hotspots due to lack of fundsOctober 9, 07:24 AM • 18267 views
Caesar Salad: top incredibly delicious and original recipesPhoto12:21 PM • 11824 views
Publications
Caesar Salad: top incredibly delicious and original recipesPhoto12:21 PM • 11844 views
The virus is coming – prices are biting. How the pharmacy rule of “cheapest analogue” saves your wallet09:40 AM • 25008 views
"The bill will be hidden": what will happen to the law on fines for officials for failing to appear at a summons to the Rada after Zelenskyy's veto
Exclusive
09:10 AM • 28136 views
Ten-year NABU investigations: a sign of inefficiency or hidden interest?
Exclusive
October 9, 07:35 AM • 29861 views
"New strains are just variations of Omicron": virologist talks about the "Frankenstein" form of Covid-19
Exclusive
October 8, 01:46 PM • 64026 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Oleksiy Honcharenko
Robert Fico
Ilham Aliyev
Actual places
Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Chernihiv Oblast
United States
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Caesar Salad: top incredibly delicious and original recipesPhoto12:21 PM • 11844 views
Netflix makes games available on TVsOctober 9, 06:39 AM • 7730 views
George Clooney explained why he is raising his children in the countrysideOctober 8, 04:22 PM • 28735 views
Cristiano Ronaldo became the first billionaire footballer in historyOctober 8, 07:42 AM • 45942 views
Trump criticized the decision to invite Bad Bunny as a Super Bowl halftime show headlinerOctober 7, 11:00 AM • 59793 views
Actual
ChatGPT
Medicinal products
MIM-104 Patriot
NASAMS
IRIS-T

Inflation slowed to 11.9%. Fruits and vegetables became cheaper, while clothes, shoes, and education became more expensive

Kyiv • UNN

 • 580 views

In September, consumer inflation in Ukraine slowed to 11.9% year-on-year, compared to 13.2% in August. Food prices decreased by 0.8%, while clothing, footwear, and education became more expensive.

Inflation slowed to 11.9%. Fruits and vegetables became cheaper, while clothes, shoes, and education became more expensive

Consumer inflation in Ukraine slowed to 11.9% in September year-on-year from 13.2% in August, according to State Statistics Service data, writes UNN.

Details

Inflation in the consumer market in September 2025 compared to August was 0.3%, and compared to September 2024 - 11.9%.

Core inflation in September 2025 compared to August was 1.3%, and compared to September 2024 - 11.0%.

Prices for food and goods

In the consumer market in September, prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages decreased by 0.8%, and increased by 17.4% year-on-year.

The most significant price reductions in September were for fruits and vegetables (by 11.8% and 10.6%). Prices for eggs, sugar, and rice decreased by 2.9–1.3%. At the same time, prices for lard, sunflower oil, fish and fish products, dairy products, meat and meat products, grain processing products, non-alcoholic beverages, bread, and butter increased by 4.0–0.7%.

Prices for alcoholic beverages and tobacco products increased by 1.2% during the month, including tobacco products by 1.4% and alcoholic beverages by 1.0%.

Clothing and footwear became more expensive in September by 8.2%, specifically clothing by 9.1% and footwear by 7.3%.

Cost of services

Utility prices (housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels) increased by 0.2% during the month, with a year-on-year increase of 2.3%.

Transport prices increased by 0.2% in September, with a year-on-year increase of 5.8%.

Education services became more expensive by 12.4% during the month, specifically in September: higher education by 16.8%, and secondary education by 8.5%. The year-on-year increase was 14.4%.

The increase in healthcare prices in September was 0.8%, and 11.1% year-on-year.

The data is provided without taking into account the territories temporarily occupied by the Russian Federation and parts of the territories where hostilities are (were) taking place.

Inflation in August slowed to 13.2%: what's happening with clothing and food prices11.09.25, 20:00 • 3339 views

Julia Shramko

Economy
Electricity
Ukraine