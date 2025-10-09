Inflation slowed to 11.9%. Fruits and vegetables became cheaper, while clothes, shoes, and education became more expensive

Consumer inflation in Ukraine slowed to 11.9% in September year-on-year from 13.2% in August, according to State Statistics Service data, writes UNN.

Details

Inflation in the consumer market in September 2025 compared to August was 0.3%, and compared to September 2024 - 11.9%.

Core inflation in September 2025 compared to August was 1.3%, and compared to September 2024 - 11.0%.

Prices for food and goods

In the consumer market in September, prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages decreased by 0.8%, and increased by 17.4% year-on-year.

The most significant price reductions in September were for fruits and vegetables (by 11.8% and 10.6%). Prices for eggs, sugar, and rice decreased by 2.9–1.3%. At the same time, prices for lard, sunflower oil, fish and fish products, dairy products, meat and meat products, grain processing products, non-alcoholic beverages, bread, and butter increased by 4.0–0.7%.

Prices for alcoholic beverages and tobacco products increased by 1.2% during the month, including tobacco products by 1.4% and alcoholic beverages by 1.0%.

Clothing and footwear became more expensive in September by 8.2%, specifically clothing by 9.1% and footwear by 7.3%.

Cost of services

Utility prices (housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels) increased by 0.2% during the month, with a year-on-year increase of 2.3%.

Transport prices increased by 0.2% in September, with a year-on-year increase of 5.8%.

Education services became more expensive by 12.4% during the month, specifically in September: higher education by 16.8%, and secondary education by 8.5%. The year-on-year increase was 14.4%.

The increase in healthcare prices in September was 0.8%, and 11.1% year-on-year.

The data is provided without taking into account the territories temporarily occupied by the Russian Federation and parts of the territories where hostilities are (were) taking place.

