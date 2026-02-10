Inflation in Ukraine accelerated to 0.7% in January, vegetables became most expensive - State Statistics Service

$43.030.02
05:38 PM • 4708 views
Ukrainians aged 60 and over are allowed to serve under contract. Zelenskyy signed a decree
05:08 PM • 11054 views
Currently, no one can make a decision regarding the refund of funds paid to the family of a fighter who was considered dead - Lubinets
04:55 PM • 11481 views
A regional state of emergency has been declared in the energy sector in Kharkiv Oblast - OMA
Exclusive
03:55 PM • 11830 views
American TV channel Newsmax prepares for launch in Ukraine: why a major media player enters the Ukrainian market
Exclusive
February 10, 01:08 PM • 15784 views
"Tariffs should not be a tool of social policy": why electricity price hikes are only a matter of time and a necessary step to heal the energy market
February 10, 12:47 PM • 20727 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of a UAV training center, a drone control point of the "Rubikon" unit, and other occupier facilities
Exclusive
February 10, 12:43 PM • 15001 views
The private clinic "INTO SANA" in Odesa may be involved in a corruption scheme for draft evasion by conscripts
Exclusive
February 10, 12:23 PM • 22744 views
"Diia" changes form of ownership: what does the transition from a state enterprise to a joint-stock company mean and are Ukrainians' data safe?
February 10, 09:19 AM • 17283 views
EU considers 5 steps for Ukraine's accession as early as 2027 - Politico
February 9, 10:01 PM • 27176 views
Heraskevych reminded the world about athletes killed by Russia with portraits on his helmet: Zelenskyy thanked the Ukrainian athlete
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Popular news
EU diplomacy chief explains booing of US Vice President Vance at OlympicsFebruary 10, 10:01 AM • 4894 views
Enemy attacks caused new power outages in three regions, there are emergency blackouts - energy officialsFebruary 10, 10:38 AM • 7488 views
Odrex and land grabbing in Odesa: how the founders of the scandalous clinic may be connected to the change of boundaries and purpose of the plotFebruary 10, 12:05 PM • 19634 views
The situation in Sumy, Kharkiv, and Poltava regions is critical: Zelenskyy held a selector meeting on energy on February 10PhotoFebruary 10, 12:28 PM • 6524 views
Starlink Whitelist: How to Properly Register Your Terminal via ASC or Diia, Step-by-Step GuidePhotoFebruary 10, 01:55 PM • 14432 views
Starlink Whitelist: How to Properly Register Your Terminal via ASC or Diia, Step-by-Step GuidePhotoFebruary 10, 01:55 PM • 14481 views
"Diia" changes form of ownership: what does the transition from a state enterprise to a joint-stock company mean and are Ukrainians' data safe?

February 10, 12:23 PM • 22744 views
Exclusive
February 10, 12:23 PM • 22744 views
Odrex and land grabbing in Odesa: how the founders of the scandalous clinic may be connected to the change of boundaries and purpose of the plotFebruary 10, 12:05 PM • 19673 views
Defence City operates in Ukraine: first resident, tax benefits, and pitfallsFebruary 9, 02:55 PM • 37963 views
The NHSSU has once again signed a contract with the scandalous Odrex clinic: what are the risks for patients?February 9, 12:30 PM • 45818 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Timur Mindich
Oleksiy Honcharenko
Donald Trump
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Italy
Milan
UNN Lite
"This is my sin": Liliya Sandulesa spoke about pregnancy with Ivo Bobul and abortionFebruary 9, 05:00 PM • 19647 views
"The Mandalorian & Grogu" returns: Lucasfilm unveiled a new teaser during the Super BowlVideoFebruary 9, 03:48 PM • 21400 views
Penisgate at the 2026 Olympics: amid WADA investigation, experts reveal risks of hyaluronic acid injections into genitalsFebruary 9, 03:11 PM • 21254 views
Bad Bunny performed at the Super Bowl, Trump called the show a "slap in the face to the country"PhotoVideoFebruary 9, 06:52 AM • 47217 views
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 49068 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Starlink
Film

Inflation in Ukraine accelerated to 0.7% in January, vegetables became most expensive - State Statistics Service

Kyiv • UNN

 • 54 views

In January 2026, inflation in Ukraine was 0.7% compared to December 2025. Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages increased by 0.8%, with vegetables becoming the most expensive.

Inflation in Ukraine accelerated to 0.7% in January, vegetables became most expensive - State Statistics Service

In January of this year, inflation in the consumer market in Ukraine, compared to December, was 0.7%, and compared to January 2025, it was 7.4%. In the consumer market in January, prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages increased by 0.8%, with vegetables becoming the most expensive. This was reported by the State Statistics Service of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Consumer market inflation in January 2026, compared to December 2025, was 0.7%, and compared to January 2025, it was 7.4%. Core inflation in January 2026, compared to December 2025, was 0.4%, and compared to January 2025, it was 7.0%. 

- reported by the State Statistics Service. 

It is noted that in the consumer market in January, prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages increased by 0.8%. Vegetables became the most expensive (by 14.7%). Prices for grain processing products, fruits, fish and fish products, sunflower oil, beef, milk and dairy products, bread, and non-alcoholic beverages increased by 2.6–0.6%. At the same time, eggs became 7.7% cheaper, and prices for pork, butter, poultry, sugar, rice, and lard decreased by 2.2–0.5%. 

Prices for alcoholic beverages and tobacco products increased by 1.1%, which is due to a 1.6% increase in the price of tobacco products.

Clothing and footwear became 4.8% cheaper, specifically, clothing by 5.7% and footwear by 3.5%.

Transport prices increased by 1.2% mainly due to a 1.4% increase in fuel and lubricants and a 1.3% and 1.0% increase in road and rail passenger transport fares, respectively. In the communication sector, prices increased by 4.3%, which is related to a 33.0% increase in local telephone tariffs and a 6.1% increase in mobile communication tariffs.

Recall 

Ukraine's GDP growth in Q4 2025 accelerated to 3% compared to the same quarter a year earlier.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Economy
State budget
Energy
Ukraine