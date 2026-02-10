Inflation in Ukraine accelerated to 0.7% in January, vegetables became most expensive - State Statistics Service

In January of this year, inflation in the consumer market in Ukraine, compared to December, was 0.7%, and compared to January 2025, it was 7.4%. In the consumer market in January, prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages increased by 0.8%, with vegetables becoming the most expensive. This was reported by the State Statistics Service of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Consumer market inflation in January 2026, compared to December 2025, was 0.7%, and compared to January 2025, it was 7.4%. Core inflation in January 2026, compared to December 2025, was 0.4%, and compared to January 2025, it was 7.0%. - reported by the State Statistics Service.

It is noted that in the consumer market in January, prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages increased by 0.8%. Vegetables became the most expensive (by 14.7%). Prices for grain processing products, fruits, fish and fish products, sunflower oil, beef, milk and dairy products, bread, and non-alcoholic beverages increased by 2.6–0.6%. At the same time, eggs became 7.7% cheaper, and prices for pork, butter, poultry, sugar, rice, and lard decreased by 2.2–0.5%.

Prices for alcoholic beverages and tobacco products increased by 1.1%, which is due to a 1.6% increase in the price of tobacco products.

Clothing and footwear became 4.8% cheaper, specifically, clothing by 5.7% and footwear by 3.5%.

Transport prices increased by 1.2% mainly due to a 1.4% increase in fuel and lubricants and a 1.3% and 1.0% increase in road and rail passenger transport fares, respectively. In the communication sector, prices increased by 4.3%, which is related to a 33.0% increase in local telephone tariffs and a 6.1% increase in mobile communication tariffs.

