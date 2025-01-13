ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Inflation accelerated to 12% in December - NBU

Inflation accelerated to 12% in December - NBU

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33878 views

In December 2024, inflation in Ukraine rose to 12% year-on-year, exceeding the NBU's forecasts. The main factors were higher food prices, rising business costs and the weakening of the hryvnia.

In December 2024, inflation accelerated to 12.0% year-on-year. Month-on-month, prices rose by 1.4%. This is evidenced by data published by the State Statistics Service of Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to the NBU.

Details

"Actual consumer inflation in December 2024 was higher than the NBU's forecast published in the October 2024 Inflation Report," the statement said.

The main reasons cited were a sharp rise in food prices due to low harvests, as well as increased underlying price pressure due to higher business costs for energy and labor. Another important factor was the weakening of the hryvnia exchange rate.

Add

In the first months of 2025, inflation is expected to continue to rise due to the further impact of the above-mentioned temporary and fundamental factors. 

At the same time, the NBU predicts that inflation will return to a steady decline in the second half of 2025 and will be heading toward the NBU's 5% target over the appropriate policy horizon. 

The following factors, in particular, will contribute to the decline in inflation:

measures of the NBU's interest rate and exchange rate policies;

higher yields;

improving the situation in the energy sector;

reducing the fiscal deficit;

moderate external price pressure. 

The new information on price dynamics will be taken into account when making monetary policy decisions and in the updated macroeconomic forecast to be published on January 23.

Recall 

Earlier, UNN wrote that consumer inflation in November 2024 rose to 11.2%, exceeding the NBU's forecasts. The main factors were food and administrative inflation, as well as rising prices for non-food products.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Economy
national-bank-of-ukraineNational Bank of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

