What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Indonesia evacuated 6,500 people due to volcanic eruptions

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18856 views

Indonesia has evacuated 6,500 people from the island of Flores due to increased eruptions of the volcano Levotobi Laki Laki. There are no reports of casualties or damage, but as 40 eruptions have occurred since Sunday, authorities are urging locals and tourists to stay 4 kilometers away from the eruption zone.

Indonesia has evacuated about 6,500 people from the island of Flores after the Levotobi Laki Laki volcano spewed thick clouds of brownish ash in recent days, authorities said Monday, UNN writes citing AP.

Details

No casualties or serious damage have yet been reported.

The eruptions in East Nusa Tenggara province are part of hot gas emissions that have become more frequent in recent days. The 1,584-meter-high mountain is one of the "twin volcanoes" - Levotobi Laki-laki and Levotobi Perempuan - in the Flores Timur district.

The volcano has erupted 40 times since Sunday, with columns of hot clouds rising 500 to 1,500 meters into the air.

Residents of nearby villages were received by relatives or taken to evacuation centers, amid authorities upgrading the volcano's danger status to the highest level last Tuesday.

Officials are urging local residents as well as visitors and tourists to stay away from the eruption zone within a 4 kilometer radius.

Supplement

Levotobi Laki-laki is one of 120 active volcanoes in Indonesia, an archipelago of 270 million people. The country is prone to earthquakes and volcanic activity because it is located along the "Ring of Fire," a series of horseshoe-shaped seismic fault lines around the Pacific Ocean.

Meanwhile, on the island of Sumatra, Indonesia's Mount Marapi erupted again on Sunday, the second time since December it has thrown smoke and ash high into the air, but no casualties were reported. At least 100 residents have been evacuated there since Friday.

