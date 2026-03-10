$43.900.1750.710.17
Exclusive
03:44 PM • 1648 views
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?Photo
Exclusive
03:25 PM • 5300 views
Gastritis without myths, or why "spring exacerbations" don't actually exist
Exclusive
02:11 PM • 10146 views
How the war in Iran affects negotiations on Ukraine – is peace closer or further away than ever?
Exclusive
12:33 PM • 17629 views
Expert explains whether Ukrainian "Shahed aid" will improve relations with the US
Exclusive
11:27 AM • 22079 views
Regulation of the Defence City special regime needs simplification to support businesses - member of the parliamentary defense committee
Exclusive
11:25 AM • 34189 views
Odrex Clinic denies involvement in fraud and medical negligence despite 10 criminal proceedings
Exclusive
March 10, 08:20 AM • 45255 views
Hand-foot-and-mouth disease or Coxsackie virus - how people get infected and what is the danger of the infection
March 9, 07:48 PM • 51538 views
NBU asks EU to mediate in the case of detention of Oschadbank collectors and seizure of cash in Hungary
Exclusive
March 9, 07:03 PM • 83890 views
Will Iran strike Ukraine after statements about assistance in shooting down "Shaheds": expert assessed the risks
March 9, 04:44 PM • 53442 views
Hungary wants to "legalize" stolen funds from Oschadbank. Official Kyiv called Budapest's actions lawless
Publications
Individual entrepreneurs can submit applications for business losses to the international Register of Damages - Ministry of Economy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 686 views

Entrepreneurs can submit an application in category A3.5 through the Diia portal. This applies to loss of profit due to hostilities, occupation, or the owner's mobilization.

Individual entrepreneurs can submit applications for business losses to the international Register of Damages - Ministry of Economy

Individual entrepreneurs can now submit an application to the international Register of Damages caused by Russian aggression, under the new category "Loss of private entrepreneurship." This was reported by the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

As noted by the ministry, a new category for entrepreneurs has appeared in the Register of Damages.

From now on, individual entrepreneurs can submit an application to the international Register of Damages under the new category - A3.5 "Loss of private entrepreneurship"

 - the message states.

Applications can be submitted by individual entrepreneurs who have lost profits or were forced to cease actual operations after February 24, 2022. This includes cases where businesses suffered due to hostilities, occupation of territories, destruction of property, forced displacement of the owner, or their mobilization into the Defense Forces.

A sharp drop in demand for goods or services caused by the war can also be a reason for submitting an application.

The category covers the actual loss of business income, including expected but not received profits

- explained the Ministry of Economy.

Applications can be submitted through the "Diia" portal. To do this, entrepreneurs need to provide documents confirming the cessation of activities or loss of business, as well as information on income and the amount of damages incurred.

The agency emphasizes that each such application is important for recording the damage caused by Russian aggression.

Each of your applications is a legal foundation for future compensation and an important step towards fair accountability for the aggressor country

- emphasized in the message.

Ministry of Economy refutes fake news about reduction of maternity leave in Ukraine09.03.26, 16:26 • 2930 views

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

SocietyWar in UkraineEconomy
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Diia (service)
Ukraine