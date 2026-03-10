Individual entrepreneurs can submit applications for business losses to the international Register of Damages - Ministry of Economy

Individual entrepreneurs can now submit an application to the international Register of Damages caused by Russian aggression, under the new category "Loss of private entrepreneurship." This was reported by the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

As noted by the ministry, a new category for entrepreneurs has appeared in the Register of Damages.

From now on, individual entrepreneurs can submit an application to the international Register of Damages under the new category - A3.5 "Loss of private entrepreneurship" - the message states.

Applications can be submitted by individual entrepreneurs who have lost profits or were forced to cease actual operations after February 24, 2022. This includes cases where businesses suffered due to hostilities, occupation of territories, destruction of property, forced displacement of the owner, or their mobilization into the Defense Forces.

A sharp drop in demand for goods or services caused by the war can also be a reason for submitting an application.

The category covers the actual loss of business income, including expected but not received profits - explained the Ministry of Economy.

Applications can be submitted through the "Diia" portal. To do this, entrepreneurs need to provide documents confirming the cessation of activities or loss of business, as well as information on income and the amount of damages incurred.

The agency emphasizes that each such application is important for recording the damage caused by Russian aggression.

Each of your applications is a legal foundation for future compensation and an important step towards fair accountability for the aggressor country - emphasized in the message.

