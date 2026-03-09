$43.730.0850.540.36
Ministry of Economy refutes fake news about reduction of maternity leave in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1056 views

The draft Labor Code retains 126 days of leave and childcare until the age of 3. Additionally, 4 months of parental leave until the age of 8 are introduced.

Ministry of Economy refutes fake news about reduction of maternity leave in Ukraine

The Ministry of Economy of Ukraine has published an official clarification regarding the provisions of the draft new Labor Code, refuting information about the alleged reduction of parental leave. The agency emphasized that media reports about "maternity leave lasting 4 months" are not true and are a consequence of an incorrect interpretation of various types of social guarantees. This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to the official statement of the Ministry of Economy, the main paid maternity leave remains unchanged. As before, it will be 126 calendar days – 70 days before childbirth and 56 days after. The draft Labor Code does not provide for the abolition or reduction of this period, fully preserving the right of women to this period of recovery and care for the newborn.

Leave up to three years and social contributions

Also, the right of parents to leave for childcare until the child reaches the age of three, with full preservation of the workplace, remains unchanged.

An employee can be on leave to care for a child until they reach the age of three

– the ministry notes.

During this time, the state will continue to pay a single social contribution (SSC) for the person on maternity leave, which in 2026 will be UAH 1902 per month.

Introduction of new additional parental leave

The appearance of the figure "4 months" in the bill is due to the introduction of a completely new additional guarantee that complies with European Union directives.

Payments of "child benefits" have already begun in Ukraine - Svyrydenko04.03.26, 15:47 • 5360 views

This refers to paid parental leave lasting 4 months, which can be used in parts (2 months for each parent) until the child turns 8 years old. This norm does not replace the main maternity leave, but is a bonus opportunity for a better combination of professional activity and parenthood.

Protection of employees' rights with children

In addition to maintaining leave, the new Labor Code offers a number of enhanced guarantees for families. In particular, it provides for a ban on the dismissal of parents who have children under one and a half years old or a child with a disability. The document also protects single mothers and fathers with children under 14 and guarantees pregnant women the opportunity to undergo medical examinations while maintaining their average salary. Government officials emphasize that the reform is aimed at expanding, not limiting, the rights of citizens.

Who will truly feel the pension indexation from March 1, and whose payments will not be increased26.02.26, 13:34 • 124646 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyEconomy
State budget
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
European Union
Ukraine