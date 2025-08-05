Indian components found in Russian attack drones - Yermak
Kyiv • UNN
Indian components have been found in Russian attack drones, particularly in Shaheds. Head of the Presidential Office Yermak emphasizes the need to deprive Russia of the ability to obtain components from other countries.
Indian components were found in Russian attack drones, reported the head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak on Tuesday in Telegram, writes UNN.
Unfortunately, we are finding Indian components in Russian attack drones. These are drones used on the front and against civilians, including Shahed/Geran.
The head of the Presidential Office emphasized: "It is necessary to deprive Russians of the ability to receive components from other countries and stop the killing of Ukrainians." "Also, buying Russian energy resources is financing the war, which does not contribute to peace," Yermak noted.
Recall
Earlier, the SBU found Chinese-made components in Geran drones, which the Russians used to attack Kyiv.