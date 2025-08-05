$41.790.03
48.350.70
ukenru
10:24 AM • 3490 views
Apple Feast on August 6: main traditions, prohibitions, and what to bring to churchPhoto
10:08 AM • 5842 views
Russian army losses in Ukraine fell to a minimum since spring 2024 - British Ministry of DefensePhoto
09:54 AM • 5616 views
Indian components found in Russian attack drones - Yermak
06:28 AM • 17740 views
Mass poisoning of children occurred in a camp in Lviv region: 24 children in hospital
05:35 AM • 49664 views
Where to go for the weekend: short trips around Ukraine that energize
Exclusive
August 4, 03:11 PM • 94171 views
Serhiy Kuzminykh and the pharmaceutical market: where patient care ends and lobbying beginsPhoto
August 4, 12:41 PM • 78410 views
Austrian court allowed Naftogaz to seize over 120 million euros of assets from Russia
Exclusive
August 4, 12:06 PM • 127110 views
The price of gold is rising. Why global demand for the precious metal has increased, while demand for jewelry has fallen
August 4, 11:14 AM • 156638 views
Keys to air defense – in the hands of the Kremlin? How the State Aviation Service's decision affects Ukraine's combat readiness
Exclusive
August 4, 10:06 AM • 84515 views
Russians started adding flammable mixture to "Shaheds" to cause more fires - expert
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+27°
2m/s
54%
752mm
Popular news
Russian Sberbank expands influence in occupied territories of Ukraine - ISWAugust 5, 01:21 AM • 11181 views
Russia's war against Ukraine has become Trump's war - CNNAugust 5, 01:56 AM • 32938 views
FPV drone strike in Zaporizhzhia: two woundedPhotoAugust 5, 02:37 AM • 23377 views
Russia attacked railway in Lozova: station damaged, mechanic killed, 10 injuredPhoto05:15 AM • 19748 views
In Russia, Rosneft's oil refinery halted half of its capacities, gasoline prices rose to a record high06:57 AM • 31920 views
Publications
Apple Feast on August 6: main traditions, prohibitions, and what to bring to churchPhoto10:24 AM • 3512 views
Where to go for the weekend: short trips around Ukraine that energize05:35 AM • 49683 views
Serhiy Kuzminykh and the pharmaceutical market: where patient care ends and lobbying beginsPhoto
Exclusive
August 4, 03:11 PM • 94185 views
The price of gold is rising. Why global demand for the precious metal has increased, while demand for jewelry has fallen
Exclusive
August 4, 12:06 PM • 127118 views
Keys to air defense – in the hands of the Kremlin? How the State Aviation Service's decision affects Ukraine's combat readinessAugust 4, 11:14 AM • 156644 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Oleh Syniehubov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Andriy Yermak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Volyn Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"PhotoAugust 4, 03:58 PM • 35349 views
Hailey Bieber showed a photo of her son and admitted that she had a difficult time with an unexpected pregnancyPhotoAugust 4, 01:38 PM • 58297 views
Fast fashion giant Shein fined one million euros for greenwashing - mediaAugust 4, 01:37 PM • 52408 views
Became a father for the fourth time: Serhiy Prytula shared a touching photo with his newborn sonPhotoAugust 4, 09:23 AM • 57111 views
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideoAugust 2, 04:52 PM • 360047 views
Actual
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot
Diia (service)
Unmanned aerial vehicle
The New York Times

Indian components found in Russian attack drones - Yermak

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5576 views

Indian components have been found in Russian attack drones, particularly in Shaheds. Head of the Presidential Office Yermak emphasizes the need to deprive Russia of the ability to obtain components from other countries.

Indian components found in Russian attack drones - Yermak

Indian components were found in Russian attack drones, reported the head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak on Tuesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Unfortunately, we are finding Indian components in Russian attack drones. These are drones used on the front and against civilians, including Shahed/Geran.

- wrote Yermak.

The head of the Presidential Office emphasized: "It is necessary to deprive Russians of the ability to receive components from other countries and stop the killing of Ukrainians." "Also, buying Russian energy resources is financing the war, which does not contribute to peace," Yermak noted.

Recall

Earlier, the SBU found Chinese-made components in Geran drones, which the Russians used to attack Kyiv.

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
Security Service of Ukraine
Andriy Yermak
Ukraine
Kyiv