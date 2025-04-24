India suspends visas for Pakistanis after Kashmir attack - Reuters

The Indian government has announced the suspension of visas for Pakistani citizens after the deaths of people at a resort in Kashmir. This was reported by Reuters, reports UNN.

Details

The terrorist act in the Indian part of Kashmir occurred a few days ago: armed militants opened fire on a group of tourists. According to law enforcement officials, 26 people were killed and 17 were injured.

According to the Indian press, two of the dead were citizens of Nepal and the United Arab Emirates, while the other dead were tourists from other regions of India.

From now on, Pakistani citizens are prohibited from traveling to India on special visas: all existing visas have been canceled, and all Pakistanis in India have 48 hours to leave. In addition, all military advisers of the Pakistani mission in India have been declared persona non grata and have one week to leave. At the same time, India announced a reduction in its own diplomatic mission in Pakistan.

Context

Indo-Pakistani relations have been strained since 1947, when these two independent states appeared on the world map - until then it was the territory of the British Empire. The main reason for the conflict is the dispute over the Kashmir region: both countries consider it their territory.

The majority of the population of Kashmir are Muslims, but the region is divided into Indian and Pakistani parts.

In the second half of the twentieth century, there were three major wars and a number of armed conflicts between India and Pakistan.

Shooting with dozens of victims in Indian Jammu and Kashmir: the "Kashmiri Resistance" militant group claimed responsibility for the attack