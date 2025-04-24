India suspends visas for Pakistanis after Kashmir attack - Reuters

$41.670.15
European diplomats react to massive Russian attack on Kyiv on April 24
11:00 AM • 8820 views

European diplomats react to massive Russian attack on Kyiv on April 24

08:13 AM • 48043 views

Rocket attack on Kyiv: two children from the same family among the dead

April 23, 05:58 PM • 103543 views

Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about

April 23, 03:00 PM • 136016 views

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

April 23, 02:18 PM • 189353 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive
April 23, 01:00 PM • 100252 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
April 23, 12:40 PM • 164144 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive
April 23, 12:29 PM • 60138 views

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

Exclusive
April 23, 11:49 AM • 42294 views

Ukraine will strengthen the protection of lawyers: signing of the Council of Europe Convention is expected in May - Head of the Verkhovna Rada Subcommittee

Exclusive
April 23, 11:37 AM • 34207 views

Afraid of losing control: lawyer explains why ARMA head Duma is blocking the agency's reform

Publications
Exclusives
Strike on Kyiv on April 24: 9 dead, 63 injured, including 6 children

April 24, 03:17 AM • 32757 views

The US has drastically changed its strategy regarding the war in Ukraine - ISW

April 24, 03:28 AM • 100799 views

The enemy has deployed 11 missile carriers with "Kalibrs" on board in the Black Sea - Ukrainian Navy

April 24, 03:44 AM • 52530 views

Massive attack on Ukraine on April 24: the Ministry of Internal Affairs showed the consequences of Russian strikes

April 24, 05:06 AM • 48360 views

Director of the movie "I Know What You Did Last Summer" wanted to bring Gellar back

06:58 AM • 52545 views
“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

11:00 AM • 14433 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 189353 views

There is only one way out - Zyma "to the exit," or why the chief lawyer of the NBU should leave his post

April 23, 01:44 PM • 109560 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"
Exclusive

April 23, 12:40 PM • 164144 views

Seize the land - destroy science: why NAAS lands cannot be transferred to the State Property Fund

April 23, 11:46 AM • 120431 views
Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Cyril Ramaphosa

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Kaya Kallas

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

Poland

China

Jason Biggs took control of his health: in the fight against bad habits, the star of "American Pie" has changed a lot

08:47 AM • 21583 views

Director of the movie "I Know What You Did Last Summer" wanted to bring Gellar back

06:58 AM • 53059 views

Shakespeare's marriage may have been happier than previously thought - new research

April 23, 03:29 PM • 46553 views

New photo of Prince Louis has been released in honor of his 7th birthday

April 23, 01:53 PM • 53403 views

Sean Ono's son called for an end to comparisons between him and his brother Julian

April 22, 03:52 PM • 64057 views
9K720 Iskander

Financial Times

TikTok

Saab JAS 39 Gripen

Dassault Mirage 2000

India suspends visas for Pakistanis after Kashmir attack - Reuters

Kyiv

 • 2594 views

India has suspended the issuance of visas to Pakistani citizens after a terrorist attack in Kashmir that killed 26 people. Pakistanis have been ordered to leave India within 48 hours, and advisers have been declared persona non grata.

India suspends visas for Pakistanis after Kashmir attack - Reuters

The Indian government has announced the suspension of visas for Pakistani citizens after the deaths of people at a resort in Kashmir. This was reported by Reuters, reports UNN.

Details

The terrorist act in the Indian part of Kashmir occurred a few days ago: armed militants opened fire on a group of tourists. According to law enforcement officials, 26 people were killed and 17 were injured.

According to the Indian press, two of the dead were citizens of Nepal and the United Arab Emirates, while the other dead were tourists from other regions of India.

From now on, Pakistani citizens are prohibited from traveling to India on special visas: all existing visas have been canceled, and all Pakistanis in India have 48 hours to leave. In addition, all military advisers of the Pakistani mission in India have been declared persona non grata and have one week to leave. At the same time, India announced a reduction in its own diplomatic mission in Pakistan.

Context

Indo-Pakistani relations have been strained since 1947, when these two independent states appeared on the world map - until then it was the territory of the British Empire. The main reason for the conflict is the dispute over the Kashmir region: both countries consider it their territory.

The majority of the population of Kashmir are Muslims, but the region is divided into Indian and Pakistani parts.

In the second half of the twentieth century, there were three major wars and a number of armed conflicts between India and Pakistan.

Shooting with dozens of victims in Indian Jammu and Kashmir: the "Kashmiri Resistance" militant group claimed responsibility for the attack23.04.25, 14:27 • 4634 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the World
Reuters
Nepal
India
United Arab Emirates
Pakistan
