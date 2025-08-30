India is ready to convey the message of a ceasefire to Russia and other leaders at the SCO summit - Zelenskyy
Kyiv • UNN
President Zelenskyy held a conversation with Indian Prime Minister Modi. Modi supported the need for a ceasefire in Ukraine.
India is ready to convey the ceasefire signal to Russia and other leaders at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The head of state announced this on Telegram, writes UNN.
I just spoke with Indian Prime Minister Modi about what is happening now. Russia continues the war, continues the killings. It is important that the Indian Prime Minister supported that a ceasefire is needed, and then it will be a clear signal that Russia is ready for diplomacy. We expect this to be voiced at meetings in China.
Zelenskyy emphasized that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin only "deceives leaders and draws them into his accomplices."
He rejects the threat of sanctions, thus delaying them. Nothing else interests him. It is important that we together push Russia to end the war.
Recall
President Zelenskyy announced that Turkey, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Switzerland are ready to be a platform for negotiations on ending the war. He thanked these countries for their readiness.