India is ready to convey the message of a ceasefire to Russia and other leaders at the SCO summit - Zelenskyy

India is ready to convey the ceasefire signal to Russia and other leaders at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The head of state announced this on Telegram, writes UNN.

I just spoke with Indian Prime Minister Modi about what is happening now. Russia continues the war, continues the killings. It is important that the Indian Prime Minister supported that a ceasefire is needed, and then it will be a clear signal that Russia is ready for diplomacy. We expect this to be voiced at meetings in China.