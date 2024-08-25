India has influence on the Russian economy - Zelenskyy

India has an impact on the Russian economy, and if it stops oil imports, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will face huge challenges. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with representatives of the Indian media, an UNN correspondent reports.

As for the role. If we're talking about a global role, because you have global influence - you're a big country with a big population. In addition, you have influence on the Russian economy, and today you do. Because many export opportunities for Russia are now closed, but India is open. We talked about this with Mr. Prime Minister, and of course today it helps the Russian army. I think the Indian government certainly understands this, and we will certainly be happy to work on alternative ways. Because you are a big country - Zelensky said.

He noted that the Russian economy is set up for war.

"It's not about millions, it's about billions that go back to Putin, to Russia. And then he uses them, because officially, he now has a war economy. This means that the priority is war, not peace. The priority for his economy is also set for war, and if billions come in, and they do, from any market, from India, Arab countries, China, then it certainly helps him," Zelensky said.

Therefore, the President emphasized that Putin should feel that war is a very expensive and costly thing.

"And his society has to feel it. If his society feels it, then it will push him towards peace. Because his society does not understand what is happening, or understands and supports him... So this is the role of India. If you stop oil imports, then Putin will face huge challenges," Zelenskyy said.

In addition, Zelenskyy described his meetings with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as very good.

"It was a very good meeting, a historic meeting. This is a good start with some practical steps... We have decided that a number of measures will be taken at the government level, and there have already been very specific measures," Zelensky said.

