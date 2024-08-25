India has influence on the Russian economy - Zelenskyy

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 25657 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 133553 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 138920 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 229330 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 168531 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162147 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146944 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 214888 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112824 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 201649 views

Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

March 1, 05:14 AM • 52518 views
Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

March 1, 05:37 AM • 61415 views
Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

March 1, 06:46 AM • 35908 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 102768 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 88798 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 229341 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 214892 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 201655 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 227890 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 215364 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 88798 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 102768 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 156544 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 155402 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 159259 views
India has influence on the Russian economy - Zelenskyy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 78413 views

The President of Ukraine said that India has influence over the Russian economy. Zelensky called on India to stop oil imports from Russia to create challenges for Putin and his military economy.

India has an impact on the Russian economy, and if it stops oil imports, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will face huge challenges. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with representatives of the Indian media, an UNN correspondent reports.

As for the role. If we're talking about a global role, because you have global influence - you're a big country with a big population. In addition, you have influence on the Russian economy, and today you do. Because many export opportunities for Russia are now closed, but India is open. We talked about this with Mr. Prime Minister, and of course today it helps the Russian army. I think the Indian government certainly understands this, and we will certainly be happy to work on alternative ways. Because you are a big country

- Zelensky said.

He noted that the Russian economy is set up for war.

"It's not about millions, it's about billions that go back to Putin, to Russia. And then he uses them, because officially, he now has a war economy. This means that the priority is war, not peace. The priority for his economy is also set for war, and if billions come in, and they do, from any market, from India, Arab countries, China, then it certainly helps him," Zelensky said.

Zelenskyy's office explains why Modi's visit to Kyiv is important8/23/24, 4:59 PM • 79202 views

Therefore, the President emphasized that Putin should feel that war is a very expensive and costly thing.

"And his society has to feel it. If his society feels it, then it will push him towards peace. Because his society does not understand what is happening, or understands and supports him... So this is the role of India. If you stop oil imports, then Putin will face huge challenges," Zelenskyy said.

In addition, Zelenskyy described his meetings with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as very good.

"It was a very good meeting, a historic meeting. This is a good start with some practical steps... We have decided that a number of measures will be taken at the government level, and there have already been very specific measures," Zelensky said.

Zelenskyy on meeting with Modi: there are agreements on military-technical cooperation8/23/24, 8:50 PM • 41686 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

EconomyPolitics

